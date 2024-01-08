S’pore Delivery Rider Rescues Bird From Being Hit By Traffic, Adopts & Names It Chan Chan

GrabFood Rider Rescues Bird While Making Delivery & Adopts It

There are few things in the world as adorable as dads bonding with their pets, and this story is another proof of that.

While making a delivery, a GrabFood rider in Singapore came across a bird crossing a street and promptly rescued it to save it from oncoming traffic.

Their story did not end there. The man wound up taking the bird home and adopting it, naming it Chan Chan.

The pair formed a close bond since then and Chan Chan even appeared capable of doing simple tricks.

Delivery rider rescues bird from traffic in Serangoon North

The wholesome tale first warmed hearts on TikTok when the rider’s daughter, Lisa, posted a video about it.

She revealed that her father had rescued the bird while on one of his delivery routes.

In one scene, he could be seen showing off the chubby bird to Lisa and her boyfriend.

Lisa also showed how her father had repurposed a laundry basket into a makeshift cage for Chan Chan.

Recounting how he came across his new pet bird, her father said he suddenly spotted it while fulfilling his duties as a GrabFood delivery rider in Serangoon North.

Lisa told MS News that her father noticed Chan Chan trying to cross the road, seemingly unable to fly. He then got off his bike and raised his hand to stop traffic so he could pick the bird up and place it on his bicycle handles.

He rode like that all the way home, moving slowly to ensure that Chan Chan didn’t fall. According to Lisa, the bird’s name simply came from the family’s surname — repeated.

Rider forms immediate bond with animal

At home, Lisa’s family shared her father’s sentiment towards the bird and did everything they could to make it comfortable.

They picked up some leaves and branches to put in its ‘cage’ so Chan Chan could feel more at home. Lisa’s brother even formed a fast bond with the bird that rivalled its relationship with her father.

Nevertheless, the love that Lisa’s father has for Chan Chan is undeniable.

At one point in the video, he planted a kiss on Chan Chan while gently calling it sayang, which means love in Malay.

The bird seemed to reciprocate his affections, perching obediently on his hand and responding to his instructions.

When he asked Chan Chan to go back to its house, it flew away and landed on its cage, aka the laundry basket.

Besides that, Chan Chan and Lisa’s father also settled into a morning routine.

In the mornings before setting out for work, he would get Chan Chan to exercise by telling it to go up and down in its cage.

Having cared for birds when he was younger, the arrival of Chan Chan made Lisa’s father realise his love of taking care of birds again.

In his younger years, he named a blue bird that grew attached to him FeiFei. Like Chan Chan, FeiFei spent a lot of time with Lisa’s father, even going on walks around the neighbourhood with him.

Rider adopts a pair of lovebirds after rescued bird flies off

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your perspective), Lisa updated in a separate video that Chan Chan has flown away.

“My Chan Chan (flew off) already,” said her father in a resigned tone.

Speaking to MS News, Lisa said that her father was sad yet happy at the same time:

He developed a love for Chan Chan so fast he actually felt pretty sad but happy at the same time, believing that it was meant for Chan Chan to head back to nature and maybe find its family again.

In Chan Chan’s absence, her father has adopted a pair of lovebirds, whom he named Fei Fei and Lei Lei.

When Lisa asked him why the birds were sitting so closely, he humorously responded: “(Because) they all love mah, cinta mah, love mah, close mah.”

Despite losing ChanChan, Fei Fei and Lei Lei seem to have filled the void in her father’s heart, and he appears just as devoted towards them.

When asked if her father plans to adopt more birds in the future, Lisa said bemusedly: “He did mention he’s going to get a bigger cage and consider having a parrot in the future. We’ll see.”

Chan Chan identified as a thick-billed green pigeon

Meanwhile, an eagle-eyed viewer identified Chan Chan as a thick-billed green pigeon and advised Lisa against keeping it as a pet.

According to the NParks website, this type of bird is usually present in the Bukit Timah and Central Catchment Nature Reserves. That said, it has appeared outside of the forest in places such as Jurong Lake, Tuas, and Kranji.

It is also listed as ‘uncommon’ and has ‘Endangered’ status according to NParks’ Red Data Book.

Perhaps Chan Chan flying off was the best possible outcome for everyone involved. Whatever the case may be, we’re sure Chan Chan is thankful for the care that Lisa’s family provided.

Featured image adapted from @lisaintann on TikTok.