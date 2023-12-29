M’sian Father Spends Retirement Posing Cats For Photoshoots, Dresses Them Up In Various Outfits

Malaysian Father Spends Retirement Posing Cats & Dressing Them Up For Photoshoots

Retirement is an end goal that many of us dream about, and everyone has their own idea of what their golden years will look like.

For one Malaysian, retirement seems to be all about dressing up his beloved cats and making them pose for photoshoots.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, he was seen decking out one of his cats in full regalia — sunglasses, hat, and all.

Viewers were amused by his attention to detail, and many likened his bond with the cats to that of a grandfather and his grandchildren.

Cat obediently stays put and poses for photoshoot

Yesterday, TikTok user Dayah Sazihan a.k.a. @dyhszhn captured an adorable moment between her father and one of their cats.

Via on-screen text, Dayah shared a question she often gets asked: “What does your dad do after retirement?”.

She would then answer: “He’s busy being a photographer.”

True enough, her father was shown styling an outfit for their cat, who had been wedged — of all places — between the legs of a massage chair to keep it from moving.

For the first look, he put a pair of round sunglasses on his furry muse, and propped its paw up.

After taking a picture, OP’s father took the look up a notch by adding a brown fedora.

He then snapped another photo and was clearly pleased with his own work as he let out a triumphant laugh.

All the while, his model for the day stayed perfectly put, demonstrating an unusually high level of patience for a cat.

OP shares more behind-the-scenes footage of father’s photoshoots with cats

The video blew up overnight and has garnered 3.8 million views to date.

With that, Dayah went on to give her followers more of what they wanted by sharing extra footage of her dad and their cats.

Many viewers asked to see the result of the initial photoshoot, and she obliged by sharing one of the snapshots in a video.

Her cat looked dapper as can be, thanks to its fedora, round glasses, and oversized collar bell.

In a stroke of styling genius, it appeared that OP’s father had even added a brown matching ‘cape’ by draping the cat’s shoulders in fabric from the massage chair.

That was not all. Dayah also gave viewers a sneak peek of a photoshoot for their second cat, which happens to be an oyen.

Similarly, her father showed great meticulousness in styling his second ‘grandchild’, outfitting it with tinted glasses and a red scarf.

Oyen being oyen, it could only sit still for a short while before it rebelled and slapped the glasses away.

On a separate occasion, OP’s father even placed his cats in the massage chair for a joint photoshoot.

Based on the end results, however, neither cat seemed too pleased.

Man used to be policeman before retirement

In the caption of the first video, OP revealed that her father was a policeman before he retired.

One commenter pointed out the contrast between OP’s father then and him now, saying that a smile from him must have been rare back then as he was most likely a strict parent.

By comparison, he now spends his days giggling and playing with his cats, OP said.

Other viewers also pointed out the irony of putting so much effort into posing the cats, only to snap with the WhatsApp camera which would result in lower-resolution photos.

Dayah then responded by saying that this made it easier for him to share the photos.

On another note, some commenters quipped that this was the cat’s way of working to earn their kibbles.

We’ve seen parents who were once against pets become devoted fur parents, but this just takes it to a new level.

Perhaps OP’s father can consider opening an Instagram account one day to show off all these precious meow-ments.

