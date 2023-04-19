Deliveryman Follows Jaywalkers Across Geylang Junction While Engrossed In Phone, Gets Hit & Passes Away

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Deliveryman In Geylang Passes Away After Crossing Road While On Phone

People walking with their eyes glued to their phones has become somewhat of a common behaviour in today’s world.

However, it is important to bear in mind that such behaviour is dangerous, especially on the road.

A 52-year-old deliveryman met his demise last September when he crossed the road when the pedestrian light was still red.

He apparently got hit by a car after following jaywalkers across the road whilst being engrossed in his phone.

Deliveryman passes away in Geylang car accident after following jaywalkers across road

52-year-old Usman, who worked as a deliveryman in a transportation company, got hit by a sedan and passed away last year.

He followed other jaywalkers when crossing the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Avenue but was unaware that the pedestrian light was red.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a coroner’s inquiry found that Usman passed away due to severe head injuries.

Closed-circuit television footage revealed that Usman was looking at his phone while waiting for the pedestrian light to turn in his favour.

At that point, one other pedestrian jaywalked across the road, but Usman did not follow him.

Before the traffic light turned green, two other pedestrians near Usman jaywalked across the road.

Engrossed with his phone, Usman followed them and crossed the road as well.

The coroner suggested that Usman thought it was safe to cross when the other two pedestrians jaywalk across the road.

The 52-year-old reportedly only put his phone down about halfway across the road.

However, he failed to notice the oncoming car, which resulted in the fatal collision.

Paramedics subsequently found him lying on the ground with a pool of blood near his head. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

An 86-year-old driver was also arrested for careless driving causing death.

Man had recently been released from jail on parole before death

Shin Min Daily News reported that Usman was released from jail just months prior to the fatal accident.

He was jailed for seven years due to drug offences in Nov 2017 and was released on parole in May 2022.

Unfortunately, he only enjoyed about four months of freedom before his passing.

Usman’s wife said she last saw him on 10 Sep 2022 and received a text from him the day before his death.

She also noted that he did not have any suicidal tendencies and suggested he might have been on his way to work at the time.

Put phones down when crossing roads

During the inquiry, the coroner emphasised the danger of using mobile devices while crossing the road.

He also advised pedestrians to put down their phones and ensure vehicles stop fully before crossing the road.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News.