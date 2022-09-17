86-Year-Old Driver Arrested For Causing Geylang Accident, Pedestrian Passes Away At The Scene

86-Year-Old Driver Arrested For Causing Fatal Geylang Accident On 17 Sep

Those who visited Geylang early today (17 Sep) may have come across an ominous navy police tent near Aljunied MRT station. Police have since arrested an 86-year-old driver for his suspected involvement in the fatal accident.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, a 52-year-old man, dead at the scene.

86-year-old driver arrested over fatal accident in Geylang

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fatal accident took place near the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Avenue and involved a pedestrian and a car.

Footage on TikTok shows several police officers at the scene, as well as a blue police tent along the road. A silver car stood dormant nearby.

On a kerb nearby, an elderly man in a white shirt sat next to a police car with officers surrounding him.

According to another TikTok user, the accident occurred as the pedestrian was crossing the road.

Pedestrian pronounced dead at the scene

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, the police shared that they received an alert regarding the incident at about 6.40am on Saturday (17 Sep).

The 52-year-old pedestrian was lying motionless on the road when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 86-year-old driver has also been arrested for causing death while driving. Police investigations are currently underway.

Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and Facebook.