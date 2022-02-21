Woman Jaywalks Across Road, Gets Hit By Car On 20 Feb

Many of us are guilty of jaywalking across roads in the name of convenience. We often take for granted that we would make it across unharmed, but this may not always be the case.

On Sunday (20 Feb) morning, a woman was jaywalking across Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 road before being hit by a car.

Footage of the accident was captured by the driver’s dashcam and shared on Roads.sg’s Facebook page.

Woman jaywalks & gets hit by car at Ang Mo Kio

In the video, the woman suddenly emerges from the left after crossing over between 2 cars.

When he caught sight of her, the driver tried to do an emergency brake. But it was too late and the car collided with the woman.

The impact was so hard that the woman flew and fell on her back. Her belongings were thrown across the road.

Driver steps out of car to help

Thankfully, the woman could muster the strength to stand up and retrieve her things. However, she can be seen holding her back as if in pain.

Shortly after, a man came forward to ask her to sit by the grass and recover. The driver also stepped out to help.

Subsequently, the driver was seen checking his car for damages after speaking to the woman.

Another passer-by also approached to lend a helping hand. The man also took out his phone, likely calling for assistance.

Stay safe on the road

Jaywalking might seem like a good idea when we’re rushing to get to our destinations on time.

But we must remember the ever-present dangers of jaywalking and its potentially grave consequences.

We hope the woman was not severely injured and wish her a speedy recovery ahead.

