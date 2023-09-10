Disney’s First Ship To Sail From S’pore Named ‘Disney Adventure’, Will Dock Here From 2025

Disney Adventure Is Company’s First Ship To Dock In Singapore

Disney Cruise Line has announced the name of their new Singapore-bound project — Disney Adventure.

In a collaborative effort with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the cruise ship will make the Lion City its homeport starting from 2025.

This arrangement will last for at least five years.

Disney Adventure is the company’s first cruise line ship in Southeast Asia. Singapore’s prime location and strategic connectivity make it the perfect dock for the diverse region.

Disney Adventure is company’s first to sail from Singapore & throughout Southeast Asia

According to Geek Culture, Disney Cruise Line revealed the official name of its upcoming liner, Disney Adventure, at the official Destination D23 fan club event in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

It will be Disney’s first ship to sail from Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia.

“The new vessel is expected to feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart,” Geek Culture reported.

Disney Adventure will feature the “Disney service, storytelling and entertainment everyone knows and loves”.

New cruise will dock for at least 5 years from 2025

Previously, in March, STB announced its collaboration with Disney Cruise Line to bring Disney Adventure to Singapore.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding, agreeing to have the ship dock exclusively in the Little Red Dot from 2025.

As part of Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion, said Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro.

The expansion will include the introduction of new ships and new destinations around the world.

“We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025,” he said.

The company chose Singapore as the ship’s homeport due to its status as a thriving cruise hub in Southeast Asia.

This is thanks to factors such as strategic location, world-class air connectivity, and port infrastructure.

More information about Disney Adventure, such as its maiden voyage, itinerary, and onboard experiences, will come at a later date.

