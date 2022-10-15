Driver Claims Vehicles Keep Hitting Concrete Divider In Woodlands, Allegedly Hard To See At Night

Driver Claims Vehicles Keep Hitting Concrete Divider Along Woodlands Drive 14

Unexpected road obstacles may catch motorists by surprise, resulting in dangerous scenarios as they attempt to swerve and avoid the objects.

One such incident happened recently in Woodlands when a driver drove into a concrete road divider, allegedly causing damages to the undercarriage of the vehicle.

Claiming that the road divider was hard to see at night, the driver pointed out that broken concrete slabs lying nearby were proof that other motorists have had similar experiences.

Driver claims divider in Woodlands damaged vehicle’s undercarriage

On Friday (14 Oct), a netizen took to Facebook to complain about the placement of concrete road dividers near Blocks 513 and 509A along Woodlands Drive 14.

In an accompanying video, the driver shared that his car’s wheels had struck the road divider. The impact must have been hard as he exclaimed how lucky he was that the tyres didn’t burst.

Unfortunately, the collision resulted in damages to the undercarriage of the vehicle.

Perhaps trying to explain how the incident happened, the driver claimed that the divider was barely visible at night. He also asked why it was made of concrete instead of rubber.

Spotting concrete slabs near the incident site, he went on to infer that other motorists must have had similar experiences before.

Dividers apparently to prevent students’ parents from waiting there

Some Facebook users empathised with the driver’s situation and urged him to drive more carefully in the future.

Many others, however, did not subscribe to his reasoning and were not sympathetic at all. They instead blamed the damages on the OP’s driving skills.

Another Facebook user explained why the road dividers were necessary — to prevent parents of students from a nearby school from waiting there and obstructing traffic.

MS News has reached out to Marsiling Yew-Tee Town Council for a statement and will update this article when they reply.

