Ong Ye Kung Appears In Doctored Images Endorsing Medical Products, Minister Warns Of False Advertising

Ong Ye Kung Says Images Of Him Endorsing Medical Products Are Fake

With a top-ranked healthcare system and trusted authorities, a stamp of approval by Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on any product will be highly regarded.

This is perhaps why some have tried doctoring images of Mr Ong to portray him as an ambassador of certain medical products.

On Tuesday (26 Apr), Mr Ong warned of these false images in a Facebook post.

The minister urged the public not to fall prey to “fake advertising”.

Doctored images show Mr Ong holding a medical product

On Tuesday (26 Apr), Mr Ong shared that many have alerted him and the Ministry of Health (MOH) to doctored images of him endorsing medical products.

One such image came up as a sponsored Facebook post.

In the image, Mr Ong is with Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. The two of them are “holding” a Chinese tea product.

The image was captioned “Cure ‘lumbar spondylopathy’ with miraculous effect”. Spondylopathy is a disease of the vertebrae or the spinal column.

Curiously, the post seemed to have been sponsored by TXSJW ⑦ pot. According to its Facebook page, it is an online store selling air fryers.

The original image was taken during Mr Ong’s visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in March.

The ministers were holding a book, In This Together: Singapore’s Covid-19 Story.

MOH officials & politicians do not endorse products

Mr Ong clarified that the doctored images are all fake. He shared that MOH officials and political appointees do not endorse any medical products as it’s not within their practice.

Currently, MOH is working with Facebook Singapore to remove these “misleading and unauthorised” posts.

In concluding his post, Mr Ong urged the public to be careful not to fall victim to false advertising.

Verify information online

Scams have gotten increasingly sophisticated. It looks like anything can be doctored or faked these days.

When surfing the Internet these days, do be vigilant and verify sources before trusting the information.

As Mr Ong said, political figures do not endorse any medical products. When in doubt, do check with MOH directly.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook and Facebook.