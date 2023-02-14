8-Year-Old Dog Caged Up In S’pore Factory For Most Of Life, Seeking Forever Home

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

8-Year-Old Dog Alfie Lived In Caged In Singapore Factory For Most Of Her Life

Many dogs spend their days carefree and loved. Unfortunately, not all canines share this good fortune.

Alfie, an 8-year-old dog, spent most of her life trapped in a cage at a factory in Singapore.

After being rescued by the animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS), she was diagnosed with Babesia.

Thankfully, she has since made a full recovery and is now seeking a forever home to live out the rest of her days.

Dog was caged in Singapore factory for years

For her entire puppy and most of her adult life, all Alfie had known were the four walls of her cage in a factory.

She had minimal interactions or opportunities to socialise.

A few months ago, CDAS rescued Alfie and sent her to the vet, where she was found to be infected with two strains of tick fever.

The senior dog also had a skin and ear infection and needed medication.

Due to the effects of long-term confinement in a cage, her legs were stiff as well.

Thanks to kind donations from the public, enough money was raised for Alfie’s medical needs.

Alfie is unproblematic & low-maintenance

As she started her tick fever treatment, Alfie stayed with a foster family, where she finally had an actual home with a doggy bed and even another canine as a companion.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (14 Feb), Exclusively Mongrels Limited shared that Alfie has since made a full recovery.

The animal welfare group described the senior dog as “well-balanced”.

She has no issues being alone or with kids. She also walks well on a leash, is not picky with her food, gets along with other dogs, and doesn’t have thunder anxiety.

“She’s low maintenance and just enjoys her new lease of life,” the group said.

Her only “setback” is likely to be her age. After spending most of her life in a cage, she is now about eight years old.

Now seeking forever home

CDAS is now hoping to find Alfie a fur-ever home where she can enjoy years of bliss filled with walks, yummy food, and plenty of love and affection.

Apart from being an unproblematic canine, Alfie is also approved for HDBs under Project ADORE.

Exclusively Mongrels Limited also noted that she is very suitable for first-time owners.

So if you’re looking for a furkid and have room in your heart and home for Alfie, do reach out to CDAS via their Facebook page for more information.

