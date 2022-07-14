Dog Allegedly Hit With Bowl At S’pore Pet Boarding Facility, Authorities Urged To Investigate

Staff Allegedly Hits Dog At Pet Boarding Facility With Metal Bowl

Disclaimer: The footage in this article might be disturbing to some.

Facilities that look after our pets are meant to be institutions we can put our trust in. When incidents of abuse emerge from such places, it gets difficult to excuse them for such slip-ups.

Sadly, this was allegedly the case at a pet boarding facility here in Singapore.

In a two-minute video which has since gone viral, an alleged staff member of the boarding facility was apparently seen striking one of the dogs with a bowl and shouting vulgarities at the canine.

Netizens have expressed their outrage at the shockingly cruel incident, urging authorities to investigate the matter. The OP of the video has also confirmed that the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is now looking into the issue.

Pet boarding facility worker allegedly abuses dog in viral video

Facebook group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore posted a video showing the on Wednesday (13 Jul).

The two-minute footage apparently shows a dog circling on the premises of a pet boarding facility.

Initially, the dog cowers as a staff member shouts in the background, “Bite me ah? Welcome to hell my friend… four weeks of hell.”

He then mutters a few vulgarities before threatening the canine yet again, saying, “Tonight you make a single noise see what happens to you.”

The man continues his threats in a similar vein for the next minute. Right after, he picks up a metal bowl and starts banging it loudly against the ground.

The dog becomes visibly startled as the worker approaches with the bowl, seemingly with the intention to strike it with the metallic object.

Perhaps sensing an imminent threat, the canine jumps out of the bedding before snapping at the item as the man takes swipes at it. However, it’s unclear if the metal bowl made contact with the dog.

“Wanna try me… I will smash another bowl for you to see,” the worker retorts aggressively.

Towards the end of the footage, the staff member yanks on the dog’s leash before poking it with a hook.

AVS currently investigating incident

The incident has sparked outrage amongst netizens. Many users felt that such behaviour of mistreatment reflected poorly on the alleged boarding facility.

A number of netizens further urged the local authorities to take legal action against the facility.

Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore also stated that reliable sources have identified the facility to be one located in MacPherson.

Additionally, the Facebook page shared that Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is currently looking into the incident and that it will release further details soon.

Speaking to MS News, the pet facility in question said that they are unable to provide comments as the incident is currently under investigation.

MS News has reached out to AVS for more information on the case.

Hope investigation yields more details about abusive incident

It is devastating to witness an innocent animal suffer such horrible mistreatment from an alleged worker who’s supposed to provide care.

We hope the authorities are indeed investigating the incident and that the poor dog and its owner will get the justice they deserve.

In the meantime, we urge all dog owners to be careful and conduct thorough checks before enrolling their pets in any pet boarding facility.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore on Facebook.