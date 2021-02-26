15-Year-Old Dog Warded For Kidney Disease & Cancer Needs Help With Medical Bills

For many pawrents out there, their fur babies are undeniably family whom they stick with in sickness and in health.

Therefore, when their beloved pets unfortunately fall ill, owners resort to all possible ways to save them.

That’s why 15-year-old doggo Jewel’s pawrents are seeking help from the public after she came down with multiple illnesses including cancer.

Source

Her desperate owner is seeking $5,000 for Jewel’s medical bills, which include treatment and prolonged hospitalisation.

Senior dog has multiple illnesses including cancer

According to her GoGetFunding page, Jewel was hospitalised on 16 Jan for multiple illnesses including weakness in her legs and a lack of appetite.

After conducting thorough tests, the vet diagnosed her with stage 4 kidney disease.

Source

Unfortunately, Jewel’s kidney degradation is irreversible — her organs won’t be able to return to a healthy state.

Worse still, in an update on 20 Feb, her owner disclosed that pus from her swollen leg led the vet to also diagnose her with cancer.

The owner had to transfer Jewel to another hospital, Gaia Veterinary Centre, for more specialised care.

Source

Owners unable to afford hefty medical bills

Jewel’s owners, however, live on a a tight budget. After CPF deductions, the entire family only has around $2,700 per month.

As of 19 Jan, Jewel’s medical bills were at around $1,400, while another $1,500 has rolled in this month preceding her cancer diagnosis.

With Jewel’s serious conditions, neither her owners nor the vets are sure how long she’ll stay warded.

Source

Her owner, therefore, seeks $5,000 public donations via GoGetFunding for her medical bills. At the time of writing, only $102 has been raised.

Help make Jewel feel better

Our hearts go out to Jewel’s owners who are continuing to fight on for their furkid.

If you’d like to contribute to make Jewel feel better, you can donate any sum here.

We hope that with everyone’s help, Jewel can soon recover and live the rest of her life more comfortably.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from GoGetFunding.