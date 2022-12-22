Dog Surrendered To SPCA As Family Left S’pore, Hopes To Find A Forever Home

7-Year-Old Dog Surrendered To SPCA As Family Moved Out Of Singapore

Despite being excellent companions, owners may not always be able to keep their dogs forever due to a myriad of reasons.

Such was the case for 7-year-old dog Oreo, whose owners surrendered to SPCA as they had to move out of Singapore. The family handed over Oreo and its brother Ritchie, as they were apparently unable to accommodate the canines.

Ritchie was adopted in November, but Oreo remains under SPCA’s care, all alone now without its brother.

The animal welfare organisation recently issued an appeal for prospective owners who can give Oreo a forever home.

Dog surrendered to SPCA together with brother

According to SPCA Singapore, Oreo was living with its family together with its brother Ritchie.

However, everything changed about four months ago when the family moved out of Singapore and left both canines with the SPCA.

Following Ritchie’s successful adoption in November, folks at SPCA have decided that it was time for Oreo to find its forever home.

SPCA describes the 7-year-old brown canine as a “gentle giant” that loves food.

However, Oreo is apparently not the biggest fan of rainy weather and cars.

Hope Oreo finds a loving home

To lose a roof over your head is scary, let alone for a helpless animal like a pet dog that doesn’t know anything different.

Hopefully, Oreo will find a loving home soon, that can care for it and shower it with love for years.

If you or anyone you know would be keen to adopt Oreo, you can reach out to SPCA via their Facebook page.

Featured image adapted from SPCA Singapore on Facebook.