Domino’s Pizza S’pore Has Korean-Inspired Pizzas With Spicy Ramyeon Sauce, Order For Year-End Parties

Domino’s Pizza Singapore Releases 3 New Korean-Inspired Pizzas, Available In Chicken & Beef

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love all things Korean, from its music to its dramas, and of course, its food.

Besides the classic favourites like K-BBQ, kimchi stew, and bibimbap, Korean fusion dishes are also very popular as they offer new and unique combinations.

What’s more unique than spicy ramyeon sauce and pizza? Domino’s Pizza Singapore has created that exact combination with its three new Korean-inspired pizzas that are sure to tickle the tastebuds of spice lovers.

Topped with generous amounts of spicy sauce, the Ssamjeang Pizzas are now available for a limited time only – just in time for house parties over the upcoming festive period.

Domino’s Ssamjeang Pizzas topped with spicy sauce

Domino’s Pizza Singapore is no stranger to introducing innovative new flavours — remember their umami-packed Mentaiko pizzas?

This time, they’ve put together something that’ll really pack a punch while leaving you huffing and puffing — depending on your spice tolerance levels — and wanting more.

The Ssamjeang Pizzas combine your favourite comfort foods with a doughy pizza base and addictively spicy sauce slathered all over.

Accompanying the zesty star ingredient is a mouth-watering symphony of toppings like mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pineapple, and nori strips.

If you thought swooning over your favourite oppa in the latest K-drama while slurping on piping hot cup noodles was shiok, wait until you do it while biting into a slice of the Ssamjeang Pizzas.

Available in 3 different flavours

Like picking a ‘bias’ from an idol group, choosing just one Ssamjeang Pizza to try would be very difficult.

Since the year-end holidays are here, why not throw a huge party so you can order and savour all three of them?

Ssamjeang Smokey Beef, as its name suggests, is covered in premium smoky beef strips and ground beef.

On the other hand, Ssamjeang Chicken has juicy shredded chicken, chicken sausages, and mayonnaise drizzle for an extra burst of flavour.

If you’d like to go all out, Domino’s Pizza Singapore has the Ssamjeang Loaded Supreme with both chicken and beef strips to give you the best of both worlds.

Now that would truly be the dream ensemble – kind of like Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook in ‘Goblin’ or SM Entertainment Supergroup Super M.

Enjoy Domino’s Ssamjeang Pizzas with new Mini Cinnamon Gula Melaka Doughnuts

All that spicy goodness will probably have you craving something sweet for dessert.

That’s when you can break out the Mini Cinnamon Gula Melaka Doughnuts, a newcomer to Domino’s Pizza Singapore’s selection of sides.

Coated in cinnamon and drizzled in syrupy gula melaka, these fluffy bite-sized delights make the perfect easy-to-reach snack while you and your friends discuss the latest K-pop comeback.

The Mini Cinnamon Gula Melaka Doughnuts, a permanent addition to the menu, cost S$7.50 if purchased à la carte and S$5.50 as an add-on.

As for the Ssamjeang Pizzas, they are now available for a limited time. And yes, Domino’s Pizza Singapore’s flagship 50% off promotion applies to them as well.

Do note that there will be an additional surcharge from S$3 for selected flavors and sizes.

Orders may be placed over the counter at all Domino’s Pizza Singapore outlets or online via their app – both iOS and Android – and website.

You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

Consider your year-end party menu settled

There’s nothing that brings people together quite like food and entertainment.

Now that the festive season is in full swing, this is the best time to call up your loved ones for a cosy gathering with plenty to eat and talk about.

You don’t even have to worry about the food because a hearty meal is just a few taps or a call away. Less time spent on cooking and clean-up means more time chilling with your friends and family and creating fond memories.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Domino’s Pizza Singapore.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Ian Sim.