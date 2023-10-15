Co-Founder Of Dona Manis Cake Shop Passes Away At 93, He Created Famous Banana Pie

Dona Manis Cake Shop Co-Founder Passes Away At 93

Tan Tieow Teong, one of the founders of the famous Dona Manis Cake Shop at Katong Shopping Centre, has passed away at the age of 93.

The bakery announced his passing via social media, sharing that he was a humble boss despite his success. On top of that, the post also conveyed their thanks for everything he has done for them.

Upon learning of Mr Tan’s passing, countless fans of the bakery flooded the comments of the post.

Many of them also expressed that his delicious creations, such as his famous banana pie, were a huge part of their childhoods.

Dona Manis Cake Shop broke the news via an obituary on their Facebook page on Saturday (14 Oct).

In the captions, the bakery said that Mr Tan was a well-known and humble boss who took the bus to work even in his 90s.

“Thank you for everything. You will be missed,” the caption read.

The obituary stated that Mr Tan passed away on Friday (13 Oct), at the age of 93.

It also gave details on his wake, which is being held the multi-purpose hall of Block 623 Punggol Central from Saturday (14 Oct).

The memorial service will start at 8pm on Sunday (15 Oct), and the cortege will leave the next day at 9.20am.

Mr Tan will then be cremated at 10.20am at the Mandai Crematorium on Monday (16 Oct).

Long-time fans & customers remember his banana pies & kindness

Fans and long-time customers of the bakery took to the post’s comment section to remember Mr Tan. Most of the comments praised Mr Tan for his creations, especially his famous banana pie, as well as his kindness towards others.

One commenter said simply that his banana pies were “heavenly”.

Another wrote that he enjoyed getting the chocolate tarts from Dona Manis whenever he was at Katong Shopping Centre for tuition classes.

There was also a person who remembers Mr Tan and his baked goods as a huge part of their childhood.

Not only did this commenter call the pastries “second to none”, he also added that Mr Tan was always kind and friendly during their interactions.

MS News offers its condolences to the family and friends of Mr Tan. We hope he will rest in peace.

