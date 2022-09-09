Double Rainbow Forms Over Buckingham Palace As Thousands Gather To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s Passing

Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace As Crowds Gather To Mourn Queen’s Passing

As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II left an indelible mark on her country.

After 70 years as Queen, her passing at the age of 96 will no doubt leave an absence felt deeply by many.

Prior to the news of her passing, thousands of Britons had already gathered at Buckingham Palace to await updates on the Queen’s health.

Following a heavy downpour in the afternoon, a rare double rainbow formed over the royal residence, creating a poignant scene.

Double rainbow forms over Buckingham Palace & other London landmarks

Upon seeing the double rainbow, the crowd outside Buckingham Palace turned around to capture the stunning sight.

According to Bloomberg, the phenomenon was also visible over major landmarks in London like the Elizabeth Tower in Westminster and the Queen Victoria Memorial.

As the double rainbow appeared before the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, some had interpreted it as a symbol of good luck.

However, others pointed out that it could have also symbolised Her Majesty crossing the rainbow bridge, Metro reported.

Crowd sings national anthem outside Buckingham Palace

As Buckingham Palace released news of the Queen’s death, the scene outside Buckingham Palace took a sombre turn.

The crowd broke out in song, singing the country’s national anthem, ‘God Save the Queen’.

While normally sung with pride, the rendition delivered then was a mournful one, with some appearing to be teary-eyed.

In light of King Charles III’s appointment as the new King, the audience also sang the alternative, ‘God Save the King’.

The lyrics of the national anthem were changed according to the gender of the presently ruling monarch.

Crowd outside Buckingham Palace remains through the night

Since the Queen’s passing was made public, the crowd outside Buckingham Palace has grown.

Despite continued rain, many stood bravely outside the palace gates to pay their respects.

According to NBC News, civilians laid bouquets at the gates while black London taxis lined up in front of the royal residence.

One of the mourners told the outlet that the queen promised “to support her people” and “did that to the last day”.

Another compared Queen Elizabeth II’s passing to the loss of a mother to the United Kingdom (UK).

The end of an era

During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was not only a symbol of the British monarchy but the UK itself.

Her passing brings a long, illustrious chapter to an end and beckons the beginning of a new one.

We express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @MyaTipene on Twitter and @giggleandhugs on Twitter.