PM Lee Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II, Says She Discharged Duties With Devotion & Grace

PM Lee Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II Following News Of Her Passing On 9 Sep

As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing broke in the early hours of Friday (9 Sep), many leaders from around the world have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Joining these prominent figures was Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong, who penned a solemn tribute to the British monarch on Friday (9 Sep) morning, Singapore time.

In the post, PM Lee expressed sadness over Her Majesty’s passing and said she discharged her duties with devotion, grace, and humility. He also said that the 96-year-old had left a “significant” mark on Singapore as well as its ties with the United Kingdom.

Other politicians, such as Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Baey Yam Keng similarly paid their respects.

PM Lee “deeply saddened” by passing of Queen Elizabeth II

On Friday (9 Sep), PM Lee took to social media to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, hours after news broke of her passing.

In his post, PM Lee said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of the 96-year-old, who he described as the “very heart and soul of the United Kingdom (UK)”.

PM Lee also pointed out that Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign coincided with the “longest periods of peace and prosperity” in the UK’s history.

Having performed her duties with devotion, grace, and humility, PM Lee said her contributions to the UK, the Commonwealth, and the rest of the world will be well-documented in the history books.

PM Lee also paid tribute to the Queen on behalf of the people and Government of Singapore, adding that,

Her Majesty also left a significant mark on Singapore’s history and our longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom.

You can read the post in full here.

Other Singapore politicians pay tribute too

Other Singaporean leaders who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II included Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat, and Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng.

For Mr Tan and Mr Baey, one of their earliest memories of the Queen came in the form of stamps they collected as kids.

As they grew older, they unsurprisingly learned more about the Queen and who she was as a person.

In his post, Mr Tan shared that among the numerous impressions he came across of her, Queen Elizabeth’s “unflinching devotion and duty to her people and nation” remained a constant.

For Mr Tan, the Queen’s passing also signified the “end of an era”.

In Mr Baey’s case, he had the opportunity to attend an event graced by the Queen during his working stint in London from 2000 to 2003.

He highlighted Queen Elizabeth’s last official act two days before her passing — appointing Conservative leader Liz Truss as the country’s new Prime Minister.

Though she was seen holding a walking stick, Mr Baey said she looked “radiant” at the ripe old age of 96.

As for Mr Heng, his post similarly shone the spotlight on the period of peace and prosperity that coincided with Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

He also highlighted the three state visits that she paid to Singapore, in 1972, 1989, and 2006.

MS News offers our condolences to the Royal Family, the people of the UK, as well as others around the world who are mourning the Queen’s passing. May she rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook and the National Archives of Singapore.