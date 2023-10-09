Drake Raps That ‘Broke Artists’ Live In S’pore, S’poreans Are Bemused We’re Catching Strays

Drake Sings About ‘Broke Artists’ In Singapore In New Track

Canadian rapper Drake is a modern music icon with plenty of hits in his repertoire.

Most of us, after all, would definitely attest to having songs such as “God’s Plan” and “One Dance” on our Spotify playlists.

However, a track on his latest album, “For All The Dogs”, seems to have ruffled a few feathers in Singapore.

The track in question, “Drew a Picasso”, contained a lyric that appears to imply that “broke artists” lived in the country.

It has left many Singaporeans wondering what we even did, some remarking that we’re ‘catching strays’ — a term that refers to being insulted even though we’re not involved in an argument.

Drake sings about broke artists in Singapore

Drake released his latest album “For All The Dogs” on Friday (6 Oct).

Containing 23 tracks and featuring artists such as 21 Savage and Bad Bunny, critical reception has been a mixed bag at best, with Variety going so far as to label it a “deflated slog” of an album.

Its 13th track, however, has definitely been its most controversial — at least among some Singaporeans.

Titled “Drew a Picasso”, the song refers to a complicated relationship between Drake and his paramour.

Halfway through the track, he refers to her many admirers as being so broke they “probably” live in Singapore, singing:

Artists hittin’ on you, broke as f***, I swear them ****** probably live in Singapore.

Netizens rally in defence of Singapore

Several Singaporeans did not take too kindly to what was implied in the lyrics.

An X user took to the social media platform to post the offending line, pointing out that Singapore actually ranked higher than Canada in GDP per capita.

A quick look at Worldometers proves his claim right, with Singapore ranking second and Canada coming in 22nd.

Others have responded to the post as well, equal parts bemused and infuriated by the meaning behind the lyrics.

A user was clearly flabbergasted at Drake choosing Singapore, out of all countries, to namedrop for the track.

Yet another netizen joked that the artist should send some funds over if that was his view of the city.

The best response, though, definitely came from local rapper Fariz Jabbar — who went the simple, yet effective route.

All a bit of fun in the end

Ultimately, it should be known that Drake is an artiste who has built his reputation on his provocative lyricism.

As such, he probably didn’t mean to truly offend Singapore as much as netizens believed he did with the offending lyric in the track.

Given how the rest of the lyrics went, the rapper was likely just trying to find a rhyming word that ends with -ore.

Regardless, it’s amusing that Singapore came up in a song like that.

