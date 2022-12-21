Driver In Tampines Repeatedly Points Middle Fingers After Getting Honked For Making Illegal Turn

Driver Makes Illegal Turn At Tampines On 20 Dec And Points Middle Fingers At Motorist

Navigating Singapore’s traffic can at times cause our blood pressure to spike, as witnessed in multiple incidents earlier this year — motorists often clash for a number of reasons, leading to petty confrontations.

Such was the case recently in Tampines, when a driver allegedly made an illegal right turn and nearly collided with another vehicle.

When called out, however, the drivers made no qualms about flashing the finger at the other motorist.

Driver allegedly makes illegal turn in Tampines and points middle fingers

On Tuesday (20 Dec), a netizen posted footage of the incident to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, The incident reportedly happened at about 2.20pm that same day along Tampines Avenue 1, near Tampines 1 shopping centre.

As the camcar was about to turn right, another vehicle – a white Mitsubishi Outlander – similarly turned right from the left adjacent lane, which only allowed for left turns.

As the other vehicle dangerously cut ahead of the camcar, the driver of the latter sounded the horn.

Without warning, the Mitsubishi Outlander came to an abrupt stop, and the driver subsequently disembarked from the vehicle to confront the motorist.

Both seemingly exchanged heated words before the driver of the white Mitsubishi retreated. Right before re-entering his vehicle, he repeatedly pointed his middle finger at the other driver.

Netizens slam driver for aggressive behaviour

Unsurprisingly, the driver’s actions did not sit well with the majority of netizens.

Many criticised him for reacting with such aggression when he was wrong in the first place.

Multiple users went so far as to advise the OP to lodge a police report against the other driver.

Other netizens noted that such situations were becoming increasingly common in Singapore.

Hopefully, this incident serves as a reminder for motorists to abide by traffic rules and to practice patience whenever they’re on the road.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.