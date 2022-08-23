Woman Flips Driver Off After Alighting At AMK Hub Zebra Crossing, S’poreans Remind Her Of Traffic Rules

Woman Alights At Zebra Crossing Near AMK Hub & Flips Driver Off

Recently, a woman has gone viral for showing her middle finger while crossing the road in Ang Mo Kio.

An online video shows her alighting at a zebra crossing and flipping a driver off, presumably for honking at her.

Netizens have since criticised her actions, pointing out the need to follow traffic rules.

Woman flips driver off at AMK Hub zebra crossing

A video was posted to Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road’s Facebook page on 23 Aug, stating that the incident took place near AMK Hub.

At the start of the footage, a car stops at the zebra crossing to drop off its passenger.

When she alights, the driver taking the video honks at her, seemingly to let her know of the danger in her actions.

The woman reacts by flipping the driver off and continues to do so as she crosses the road at a leisurely pace.

Netizens call woman out for behaviour

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, with many pointing out that the driver should not have dropped their passenger off at the zebra crossing, and the passenger herself should not have reacted so aggressively.

The driver had obstructed traffic for a short while by stopping in that area. This can lead to more severe accidents if one isn’t careful.

As another user has also noted, such actions are against presiding rules and regulations by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Drivers can receive a fine for stopping their vehicles in the middle of a street.

Others slammed the woman for her behaviour, urging authorities to look into the incident.

However, some users had a rather different view of the incident. Pointing out that the driver had only stopped for a few seconds, some said the OP of the video should have turned the other cheek.

Another pointed out that honking at passengers was a pretty discourteous act too, and it was only natural for the passenger to have reacted that way.

No matter who was right or wrong, it pays to be a courteous and law-abiding citizen on the road.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.