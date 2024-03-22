Pop star Dua Lipa in S’pore for 24 hours, fans spot her at MBS

Dua Lipa spends 24 hours in Singapore for Porsche event

Not long after Taylor Swift took Singapore by storm, another chart-topping pop star dropped by the Lion City — albeit just for a day.

On Thursday (21 March), British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share snippets of her visit to the Little Red Dot.

“So fun being back with my @porsche family for 24hrs in Singapore!!!” she gushed in the caption.

The 28-year-old was announced as Porsche’s global ambassador in 2023.

Dua Lipa attended Porsche event in Singapore

Lipa’s post included pictures of herself striking various poses in a black leather outfit in front of the recognisable Marina Bay skyline.

This Barbie certainly looks ready to ‘Dance the Night’ away.

She also posted photos of the Porsche event, showing her face plastered across a screen and guests crowding around her for a picture.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Porsche event took place at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza.

Fans spot her in public

A few lucky fans were able spot her out and about in public as well.

TikTok user @shey_ts was one of them and posted a short clip that her friend had recorded of their encounter with Lipa.

“POV: it’s a casual Wednesday night in SG and Dua Lipa happens to walk past you,” she wrote in her caption.

Speaking to MS News, she shared that Lipa was on her way to her hotel room at Marina Bay Sands when they bumped into the singer.

Lipa was kind enough to stop to take pictures with the gushing crowd.

Many users were shocked by her surprise appearance and expressed their hopes that she would return for a concert soon.

Featured image adapted from @dualipa on Instagram and @shey_ts on Tik Tok.