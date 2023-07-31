Duck Boat Collides With BMW At Esplanade, Tourists Demand Refund Due To Shortened Trip

BMW & Duck Boat Crash Into Each Other At Raffles Boulevard On 26 July

On Wednesday (26 July), a BMW collided with a duck boat for tourists on Raffles Boulevard.

The driver of the BMW had sustained injuries, and ambulances arrived at the scene to convey him to the hospital.

Unhappy with the trip being cut short, passengers on the duck boat demanded refunds from City Tours, the company conducting the rides.

Duck boat collides with BMW on Raffles Boulevard

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 26 July at 2.36pm, along 6 Raffles Boulevard outside the Esplanade.

A reader said he saw a black car collide with the duck boat, with a police vehicle and ambulances arriving shortly after.

The BMW was also reportedly a private-hire vehicle and had sustained damage from the collision with several dents and broken windows.

In addition, the driver of the car suffered injuries. An ambulance transported him to the hospital, with his three passengers leaving in another vehicle.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they transported a 47-year-old man conscious to Raffles Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

Tourists unhappy with delay & demand refund

Shin Min Daily News reports that at the time of the incident, 20 passengers were in the duck boat. Upset with the abrupt end to the trip, they refused to disembark from the vehicle.

Several of them demanded a refund from the staff and got into a verbal confrontation that lasted two to three minutes.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the next ride having a delay of 30 minutes also contributed to the anger.

Ultimately, police officers had to climb into the boat to de-escalate the situation.

One tourist revealed that he booked a 2.30pm trip. However, the accident caused a one-hour delay, and the ride had a shorter duration as well, with part of the tour spent on the Singapore River for only five minutes.

Another passenger said she hoped the company would provide them with clear plans for refunds.

City Tours made arrangements with tourists

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, City Tours general manager Wendy Leong said they have made arrangements for the tourists.

Those affected can opt for a second ride on the duck boat or the tour bus. If the timings are unsuitable, they can apply for a refund.

She added that the incident had affected 22 people, of which 12 had already received a full refund. The remaining 10 have chosen to book another trip.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.