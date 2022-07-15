Duo Involved In Viral Tuas Checkpoint Incident Arrested By M’sian Police

Duo Involved In Viral Tuas Checkpoint Incident Arrested By Malaysian Police On 14 Jul

Following the bizarre incident along Tuas Second Link, the Malaysian police released a statement saying that they’re tracing down the suspects.

In an update on Friday (15 Jul), Malaysia’s Iskandar Puteri District Police announced that they’ve arrested two individuals in connection to the case.

Both suspects reportedly pleaded guilty to their involvement and said the conflict arose as they were unhappy that their vehicle was blocked and scratched.

Johor police arrest duo over suspected involvement in viral Tuas incident

On Friday (15 Jul) morning, the Iskandar Puteri District Police issued a statement in Malay on Facebook.

The statement revealed that police had arrested a Chinese woman and a male Singaporean on Thursday (14 Jul) night at the Johor customs.

The arrest was reportedly over their suspected involvement in the “case of treachery” along Tuas Second Link earlier this month.

Following the arrest, both suspects have admitted to their involvement in the case.

The statement also mentioned that the suspects were believed to be unhappy that their vehicle was blocked and scratched during the incident.

It’s currently unclear if the police will be taking subsequent disciplinary action against the pair.

They, however, thanked the public for helping to facilitate the arrest.

Netizens catch glimpse of now-famous KIA car

Earlier on Thursday (14 Jul) night, images emerged of the now-famous red KIA sedan apparently crossing into Malaysia.

Another image, which a user presumably posted later that night, showed the same red KIA within the compounds of the Johor police headquarters. This naturally led to speculations about the arrest of the pair from the same car in the viral video.

Hope arrest is a step toward resolution

The outrageous actions seen in footage of the incident are certainly unacceptable.

However, we hope that the arrest is a step toward a peaceful resolution to the case.

For now, we hope the public will refrain from wild speculations as the police investigate the incident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook and 李柯苇 on Facebook.