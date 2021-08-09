Pictures Of Old East Coast Recreation Centre Evoke Nostalgia In Singaporeans

East Coast is a favourite hangout spot for those who love cycling, going for a stroll or having a picnic by the beach.

A common site for class gatherings and family outings today, the place also holds many dear memories for Singaporeans who grew up in the 80s.

On Wednesday (4 Aug), The Singapore Conscience Facebook group shared pictures of the legendary old East Coast Recreation Centre.

The post soon went viral, garnering over 1,500 shares as many Singaporeans reminisce about their late-night lepak sessions with friends there.

First 24-hour McDonald’s at East Coast Recreation Centre

There’s nothing that evokes bittersweet nostalgia quite like pictures of buildings that are no longer standing today.

On Wednesday (4 Aug), pictures of the old East Coast Recreation Centre went viral on Facebook.

The iconic fountain with the backdrop of rows of eateries brought back fond memories for many—from birthday celebrations to first dates and family outings.

Perhaps the most visited establishment was the McDonald’s outlet that operated there for over 30 years.

It was a popular place to grab a drink or food after skating or cycling and, of course, to seek refuge on rainy days.

Being the first 24-hour McDonald’s joint in Singapore, it was also where many enjoyed late-night lepak sessions with friends.

Favourite hangout spot for students, NSFs & families

With many chalets and camping spots nearby, the recreation centre was home to a Funland arcade, Marine Bowl bowling alley, a gaming centre, a snooker saloon, and a theme park.

A lively place with a multitude of cafés and restaurants to choose from, it’s no wonder it was a favourite hangout spot for students, NSFs, and families alike.

Singaporeans reminisce about their time spent having fun

Today, the Marine Cove area has transformed into Coastal PlayGrove—a family-friendly recreational wonderland with tall slides and water play areas.

But memories of the Marine Cove’s former life as the East Coast Recreation Centre remain vivid in Singaporeans, especially those who grew up in the 1980s.

Seeing the pictures, many netizens reminisced about the good ol’ days of playing pool and games there.

This netizen even remembered that his favourite game at the arcade was a Jurassic Park shooting game.

Some also felt that the old recreation centre held a charm that cannot be rivalled by the shiny, modern structures that had replaced it.

A place that will always hold fond memories

The new Marine Cove play area has allowed a new generation to enjoy the place and create their own memories.

However, as with many other demolished areas, development comes with a wave of bittersweet nostalgia for what has been lost.

We’re glad that Singaporeans still hold fond memories of the Old East Coast Recreation Centre even after so many years.

What are some of the memories you have of the old recreation centre? Share them with us in the comments below.

