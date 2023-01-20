EGO Strawberry Swiss Rolls Found To Have Excessive Sorbic Acid Levels, SFA Orders Recall

EGO Strawberry Swiss Rolls Has Sorbic Acid Levels Exceeding Maximum Limit, Recall Is Ongoing

As Chinese New Year (CNY) rolls around, many Singaporeans are buying snacks to welcome visitors to their homes.

However, they might want to check before consuming one popular sweet treat due to the presence of excessive levels of sorbic acid.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of EGO’s strawberry-flavoured swiss rolls for this reason.

Only strawberry-flavoured EGO Swiss Rolls affected

EGO, a well-known brand in Singapore, has at least five flavours of swiss rolls, according to its website.

In a media release on Friday (20 Jan), SFA listed only the strawberry flavour as being affected.

Each box weighs 176g and has eight individually wrapped swiss rolls inside.

The batch in question was imported from Malaysia and has a best-before date of 3 Sep.

Sorbic acid in product exceeded maximum limit

Sorbic acid at levels exceeding the maximum limit — as stated by the Singapore Food Regulations — was found in the product, SFA said.

The permitted food additive is used for preservation purposes.

SFA has directed Kee Wee Hup Kee Food Manufacture Pte Ltd, the importer of EGO Swiss Rolls, to recall the affected items.

This recall, done as a precautionary measure, is still ongoing.

Adverse effects unlikely upon consumption: SFA

SFA assured the public that adverse health effects are unlikely even if the product is consumed.

This is due to its low toxicity, they added.

However, those who’ve purchased it shouldn’t eat it if they’re worried about their health.

For enquiries, consumers can approach the establishment where they bought it.

Local kueh manufacturers suspended over sorbic acid use

In July last year, SFA suspended nine kueh manufacturers for improper use of food additives, including sorbic acid, in their products.

However, they later lifted the suspensions of five of them after they produced test results showing that their current production was free from sorbic or benzoic acid.

While it was the result of a miscommunication, the incident clarified to manufacturers and the public that sorbic acid is permitted in kueh filling only, but not kueh.

According to the Singapore Food Regulations, if sorbic acid is used in the filling, it cannot exceed 1,000ppm.

