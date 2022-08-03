SFA Lifts Suspension On 4 More Kueh Manufacturers After Lab Results Show Absence Of Food Additives

SFA Lifts Suspension On 4 More Kueh Manufacturers On 2 Aug

Last week, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that they had suspended nine kueh manufacturers for the improper usage of food additives. Shortly after, they lifted the ban on one of the kueh makers after finding that there was a miscommunication between both parties.

On Tuesday (2 Aug), SFA provided yet another update on the situation — they’ve lifted the ban on four more kueh manufacturers.

This came after laboratory test results found that the manufacturers’ current production is free of any benzoic or sorbic acid, of which SFA regulates usage in kueh products.

SFA lifts suspension on 4 more kueh manufacturers following lab tests

In an update on Tuesday (2 Aug), SFA said it has lifted the ban on four more kueh manufacturers that were previously on the list of suspended operators. SFA had apparently found “high levels” of benzoic and sorbic acid in their products.

Since then, however, the kueh manufacturers have provided evidence that their current production is free from benzoic or sorbic acid. The evidence apparently came from lab results courtesy of “accredited third party laboratories”.

SFA also found that the manufacturers have implemented “adequate measures” in compliance with the Singapore Food Regulations.

In light of the latest development, SFA has revoked the suspension on the following manufacturers:

Thomson Foodstuff Manufacturing

Delight Baker Pte Ltd

AMK Nonya Kueh Pte Ltd

Lim Food Industries

The recall comes after the agency revoked the suspension on Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Keh just last week.

Now, only four of the nine manufactures still have their operations suspended.

High levels of benzoic & sorbic acid found in kuehs from 9 manufacturers

On Wednesday (27 Jul), SFA announced the suspension of operations of nine kueh manufacturers due to “improper use of food additives”.

Elaborating on the move, the agency said that benzoic and sorbic acid – food preservatives – are not allowed for use in kueh products. Even though they are allowed in kueh fillings, the amount must be within a permissible limit.

In the case of the nine manufacturers, their products reportedly contained “high levels” of the substances.

On the same day, Tiong Bahru Jian Bo Shui Kueh took to Facebook, claiming that their products are free of the substances in question. They had apparently also sent their products for tests on 26 Jul and the results corroborated their claim.

After reviewing the test results, SFA revoked the suspension on 28 Jul.

Customers’ health & safety of utmost importance

At the end of the day, customers’ health and safety are of the utmost importance.

We’re thus glad that SFA is conducting such thorough checks and that the manufacturers’ products have passed the lab tests.

We hope the remaining manufacturers will pass any necessary tests soon too so customers can patronise them once again and enjoy their tasty treats.

