Bedok Salon Charges Elderly Woman S$4,760 For Treatment Package, Son Lodges Police Report

Bedok Salon Claims It Can’t Grant Refund For S$4,760 Treatment Package Elderly Customer Bought

Back in August, an 82-year-old visited a salon in Bedok for a hair wash and was convinced to buy a treatment package.

Months later when her son, Mr Wong, checked her bank account, he found that she was charged a whopping S$4,800 for the package.

He confronted the hair salon manager and asked for a refund. However, she said the incident happened too long ago and the refund cannot be done.

Mr Wong has since lodged a police report on behalf of his mother, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Elderly woman spends S$4,760 at salon

On 30 Aug, Mr Wong’s elderly mother visited the hair salon located near Bedok MRT without her family’s knowledge.

But when his wife updated the 82-year-old’s bank passbook recently, she noticed that her mother-in-law had spent S$4,800 on 30 Aug, noted Shin Min Daily News.

Thinking it was an error, Mr Wong checked with the bank about the charge.

That’s when he learned that his mother had visited the Bedok hair salon.

When he asked her about it, she shared that she went with their helper to the salon.

She only intended to get a hair wash and remembered little else other than paying a sum of money to the salon.

Salon manager says it’s hard to grant refund

Mr Wong then visited the salon to get to the bottom of the situation.

There, the salon manager allegedly told him that his mother had bought a scalp treatment package comprising 20 treatments, each costing S$238.

When Mr Wong requested a refund, the manager reportedly claimed that too much time had passed and she was unable to grant it to him.

The manager told Shin Min Daily News that there is no expiry date for the package and Mr Wong’s mum can use it herself or let friends and family use it.

She explained that she had already conveyed the family’s refund request to her boss.

However, the payment occurred two months ago and the money received at that time had been redistributed as staff salaries.

“It’s very hard for us to refund the money”, she said.

Police report lodged

It was later revealed that on 30 Aug, Mr Wong’s mother’s card was charged about S$3,000 at the salon.

A salon staff then followed her to draw S$1,800 cash from an ATM.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Wong’s mother recalls keying in her pin number at the ATM but is unsure if she keyed in the amount to be drawn.

The manager explained that the treatment package is worth S$4,760.

After paying at the salon, Mr Wong’s mother was still short of S$1,760. She later withdrew S$1,800 and kept S$40.

Mr Wong shared that his 82-year-old mother is hard of hearing and has completely lost hearing in her left ear.

It is likely that she had not fully understood what the salon staff were telling her about the package.

Mr Wong has since lodged a police report about the incident.

After all, he said, the salon keeps records of these packages and should be able to grant a refund.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.