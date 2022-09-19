M’sian Man Sues Hair Salon After Family’s Bill Amounts To RM2,200, Wife’s Cut & Dye Cost RM1,628

Director Of Malaysian Hair Salon Defends RM2,200 Bill After Man Makes Complaint

Following a hair salon visit that ended with a bill amounting to over RM2,000, a Malaysian man made a complaint to the Malaysian Tribunal For Consumer Claims against the salon, claiming that his family of three was overcharged by the hairstylist there.

The total, after converting to SGD, racks up to about S$690.

While the haircuts for him and his son cost RM35 and RM25 respectively, his wife’s hair treatment, colouring and products bought added up to RM2,133.

Along with additional “artistic director” charges, the total bill came up to RM2,193 making the man go to the Tribunal For Consumer Claims. He also demanded an explanation for the “artistic director” charges.

Man complains about amount he was charged at salon in Sarawak

The man, from Kuching, Sarawak, had visited a “famous hair salon” in Kuching, Sarawak on 9 Sep, with his wife and son.

But following the session, he baulked at how much he was charged, and took to Facebook on 14 Sep to say that he had made a complaint about the price.

The complainant had attached an image of his wife’s hair, which cost RM1,628 for hair colour and haircut.

He also demanded the salon’s owner to explain the ‘Artistic Director’ charges, listed in four items on the receipt, costing RM188, RM280, RM380, and RM480.

The rest of the cost went to three hair products recommended for his wife, priced at RM128, RM180 and RM197 respectively.

Hairstylist only wanted to make complainant’s wife ‘beautiful’ as told

But the hairstylist addressed the allegations on Facebook on 16 Sep, noting that he was told by the man to “make his wife beautiful”.

He also disputed the image taken with the victim’s mobile phone, noting that the hair colour was “way different” and that he, as the hairstylist, would know himself what hair colour he applied.

To prove that the treatment did cost the amount he asked for, the hairstylist attached another image, which showed a bolder hair colour.

He explained that he was going to bleach the woman’s hair and explained the process to the man.

But the man allegedly said there was no need to explain — the hairstylist just had to make his wife beautiful.

Hairstylist also explains hardships of beauty industry

It was with these words in mind that the hairdresser went to work.

The hairdresser also said the woman “was delighted” after the hair treatment was complete, and had no complaints after taking a look in the mirror.

He also noted that while the total cost might seem expensive, if one thinks about it, every industry has its own hardships and heartaches. As craftsmen, standing for more than 10 hours daily, even skipping meals and drinks, hairstylists like him tend to have gastric pains and backaches.

It also takes 10-20 years to be a “great hairstylist”, the man said, and it involves joining competitions and participating in events to network as well as discuss how to improve their techniques.

“Aren’t these investments I made using my own hard-earned money?” he said.

I tell you these not so you will agree with me, but it is so you understand.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.