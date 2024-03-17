Car collides with PMAs carrying elderly couple in Bukit Panjang, driver arrested

32-year-old driver arrested after car crashed into elderly couple on PMAs

An elderly couple, each riding on a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA), were crossing a road in Bukit Panjang when a car crashed into them.

This resulted in the couple both sustaining injuries and requiring conveyance to the hospital. While the 74-year-old man was conscious at the time of conveyance, the 68-year-old woman was not.

Police apprehended the driver of the car, a 32-year-old man, under suspicion of driving without due care causing grievous hurt.

Car crashes into elderly couple riding on a PMA each

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred at about 4.15pm on Saturday (16 March) at the junction of Bukit Panjang Ring Road and Segar Road.

Images of the accident that surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page showed a deformed PMA crushed under the weight of a black car.

The photographs also showed paramedics attending to a woman lying on the ground next to the PMA.

There was also an image depicting another PMA behind the car, while debris littered the ground nearby.

Residents in the vicinity pointed out that the PMAs belong to an elderly couple, Shin Min reported.

A 60-year-old resident who goes by Kanesan (name transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that he heard a loud noise at the time of the incident.

When he went to the window to check for its source, he saw a woman lying on the ground in front of the car.

Subsequently, he observed police officers rushing to the woman’s aid.

Reporters also noted that there were still bloodstains on the road when they visited on Sunday (17 March).

68-year-old woman unconscious when sent to hospital

Responding to queries from Shin Min, the Singapore Police Force confirmed the incident which involved a car and two PMAs.

A 74-year-old man was conscious when he was conveyed to the hospital, while a 68-year-old woman was unconscious upon conveyance.

Police arrested a 32-year-old male driver for suspected careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

