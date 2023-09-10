Woman Accidentally Books Into Johor Elderly Home Via Airbnb, Checks Out Within 1 Hour

Woman Recounts Experience Of Booking Into Elderly Home Via Airbnb

When travelling overseas, Airbnb is a popular option for those searching for cheap accommodations.

However, caution is needed when browsing on such platforms, lest we end up checking into somewhere completely unexpected.

This was the case for a woman recently who accidentally booked a room in an elderly home in Johor.

She eventually checked out one hour into her stay, and took to TikTok to share her story.

Woman accidentally books elderly home via Airbnb

In her TikTok video, the woman said she booked a room with Johore Cheshire Home, thinking it would be an appropriate lodging without checking its reviews on Airbnb.

In a set of images, she revealed a closer look at the area, which sported the appearance of a home for the elderly.

Her suspicions appeared to have started when she reached the entrance, looking at the gate preceding a long driveway.

The corridor of the home, while well-maintained, also seemed sparse and void of decorations.

Another picture showed that the OP had booked a two-bedroom unit with the establishment.

She added that they had a 10pm curfew. They would have to contact security to open the gate if they broke curfew.

In addition, the toilet of the room was wheelchair-friendly. However, this didn’t perturb the OP much, as she noted that it was pretty spacious.

Ultimately, she checked out of the room after one hour. Before leaving, she captured an image of the home’s sign.

Netizens express shock at the mishap

Her post on TikTok has gained significant attention, with many expressing surprise at her account.

Interestingly, some noted that the room did seem all right by their standards.

Others, however, were more concerned about the potential supernatural experiences one might have at such a venue.

The OP herself admitted that in the future, she would probably opt for a hotel instead.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.