Elderly Lady Collecting Cardboard In Viral Post Lives With Her Son

Just yesterday (8 Dec), we reported about an elderly cardboard collector who nearly got hit by a reversing car in Tiong Bahru, and how a cyclist came to her rescue.

In the viral post, the netizen had requested for others to help check if “social service can help” with her predicament.

On Wednesday (9 Dec), folks from Mummy Yummy Singapore took to Facebook to share that their volunteers had successfully tracked her down and learned of her situation.

Turns out, the elderly lady collects cardboard to pass time and is currently living with her son.

Elderly lady collects cardboard to exercise and pass time

According to the post, Mdm Cha – the 79-year-old lady in question – collects cardboard to pass time, at the same time allowing her to exercise and make some money.

Volunteers from Mummy Yummy reportedly managed to track Mdm Cha down after recceing for 2 days.

They learnt that Mdm Cha is currently living with her son and receiving funds from the Silver Support Scheme every 3 months.

Volunteers tried convincing her to stop collecting cardboard

With Mdm Cha’s interest in mind, Mummy Yummy’s volunteers allegedly tried convincing her to stop collecting cardboard altogether.

However, she seemed rather insistent on continuing.

In the end, both parties apparently reached a compromise, with Mdm Cha agreeing to take care of her health and be extra cautious when on roads.

In particular, Mdm Cha promised to look in all directions before moving off with her load, so she would not find herself in a similar situation like the recent one.

The volunteers have also gotten in touch with her son to check if they could provide the pair with meals.

Mummy Yummy urges anyone who encounters Mdm Cha to help push her trolley. Though small, the gesture significantly reduces the time the 79-year-old needs to go about her day.

Help Mdm Cha if you happen to see her

It’s heartening to see volunteers going the extra mile to reach out to Mdm Cha and learn about her living conditions.

We hope Tiong Bahru residents will keep an eye out for Mdm Cha and help her in whichever way they can.

Most importantly, we hope she heeds the volunteers’ advice and be extra careful on the road.

Featured image adapted from Mummy Yummy on Facebook.