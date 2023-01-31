Elias Station On Cross Island Line Begins Construction In Q2 2023, Will Connect Easties & Punggol-Sengkang Residents

Elias Station On Cross Island Line To Expected To Commence Service In 2032

Earlier this month, the Land Transport Authority shared that construction for the Cross Island Line (CRL) has commenced, with the first phase slated to finish by 2030.

On Monday (30 Jan), LTA announced that they’ve finished appointing contractors for all four stations along the Punggol Extention of the CRL — the extension branches from the main line via Pasir Ris Station.

With the contractors appointed, construction works for the four stations are slated to start in Q2 2023.

Elias Station on Cross Island Line located along Pasir Ris Drive 3

In a press release on Monday (30 Jan), LTA announced that they’d awarded the contract for the design and construction of Elias Station, as well as the tunnels under Cross-Island Line-Punggol Extension (CPe) to Chip Eng Seng Contractors Pte Ltd.

LTA said the CPe Elias Station would be located along Pasir Ris Drive 3 at an approximate depth of 40m. Commuters can also access the station through any of its five entrances.

Construction works for Elias Station and the tunnels are expected to start in Q2 2023, with a target of commencing service in 2032.

7.3km extension will enhance connectivity between the East & North-East

With this, LTA said they’d appointed contractors for all four stations along the CPe.

Comprising Pasir Ris, Elias, Riviera, and Punggol stations, the 7.3KM CPe will better connect Easties to others in the northeastern region.

This includes halving the travel time needed for commuters to get between Elias and Hougang — from 40 minutes to 20 minutes.

Interestingly, three of the four stations are interchanges, providing even greater ‘reach’ to residents staying around these ‘nodes’.

LTA estimate that more than 40,000 households are expected to benefit from the CPe when it’s completed.

Though it will be about a decade before the CRL commences service, commuters can still look forward to further convenience of travelling upon completion.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority.