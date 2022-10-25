M’sian Man Hits Woman With E-Scooter & Asks Her Out For Apology Drink, Now They’re Engaged

Malaysian Man & Woman Engaged After They Met When He Hit Her With E-Scooter

We’ve all seen those meet-cute movie scenes where the love interests happen to collide, causing sparks to fly as they reach to grab the same thing.

Can chance encounters like these lead to true love in real life, though? For one Malaysian couple, it did.

The man met his future wife when he accidentally hit her while riding an e-scooter. To their surprise, love bloomed, and they are now engaged to be married.

Their story went viral after his fiancée posted about it on Twitter, leading many netizens to swoon over their drama-worthy romance.

Woman shares how they got engaged after e-scooter accident

Najwa and Fahmy’s love story began gaining attention when Najwa shared it via her Twitter account.

Through the lens of the ‘From this… to this’ trend, she posted two photos — one of her initial text exchanges with Fahmy and another of her at her engagement.

In the screenshot of their texts, Fahmy introduced himself and asked whether he could take her to the clinic for a checkup.

When Najwa said there was no need to see a doctor, Fahmy then asked if he could buy her a drink as an apology.

Evidently, the meeting went well, as Najwa is seen receiving her engagement ring in the second photo.

Man hit woman’s hand with e-scooter while she was jogging

Elaborating on the fateful accident, Najwa said her hand started hurting after Fahmy hit her with a rented e-scooter.

At the time, they were at a park waiting to break their fast during the Ramadan season.

Speaking to Harian Metro, Najwa revealed she was jogging when Fahmy temporarily lost control of his e-scooter and rammed into her hand.

They ended up exchanging phone numbers, which later led Fahmy to ask Najwa out for an apology drink.

During that meetup, Najwa found out that Fahmy is a graphic designer, according to mStar.

As fate would have it, Najwa, an entrepreneur, was looking for someone to design her product’s packaging.

From there, they developed a professional relationship that became something more, culminating in an engagement ceremony in October.

Netizens taking relationship notes from couple

As Najwa’s tweet went viral, netizens responded with memes to show themselves taking notes on how to meet ‘The One’.

Next to a picture of football coach Jose Mourinho jotting notes, one netizen wrote, ‘Hit someone with an e-scooter, say sorry, treat them to drinks, and get married ✅’.

Another Twitter user quoted Fahmy’s message where he asked Najwa out for a drink and attached a picture of a man holding a jumbo-sized pencil.

One user even jokingly asked if anyone would like to hit them, which prompted another to ask if they would prefer a McLaren or Audi car.

Fairy tales do come true sometimes

Although Najwa and Fahmy’s romance began on a slightly painful note, they were clearly fated to meet and fall in love.

We congratulate the couple on their engagement and wish them a joyful wedding and happy marriage ahead.

That said, we would like to caution everyone to take extra care when riding e-scooters, as they usually result in less happy accidents.

Featured image adapted from Ernest Ojeh on Unsplash and Twitter.