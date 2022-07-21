Evergreen Secondary School Students Evacuated After Bomb Threat Made, Police Confirm It’s False

Bomb Threat At Evergreen Secondary School On 21 Jul Determined To Be False

Students in Singapore often take comfort in the fact that they can attend school safely. However, security risks do emerge once in a while, this time in the form of a bomb threat that rocked Evergreen Secondary School.

Thankfully, swift checks by the police have determined it to be false and all staff and students are safe.

The authorities have stated that they will take action against those who cause public alarm.

Bomb threat made at Evergreen Secondary School on 21 Jul

This morning (21 Jul) was a regular Thursday for many of us but not so for staff and students at Evergreen Secondary School.

In a Facebook post, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing announced that there had been a bomb threat at the school.

It is unclear how the threat was made, but school staff and students reportedly evacuated according to protocol once they received the info.

The school also informed parents who had yet to drop their children off at the premises to avoid doing so.

After making sure that all students present were safe, the school instructed them to head home as a precaution.

Teachers are additionally checking on their welfare and counsellors will be offering assistance should students require it.

Police determine threat is false

More importantly, Mr Chan shared that the police responded to the incident swiftly and conducted a thorough sweep of the school compound.

Following some security checks, they determined that the threat was false.

Mr Chan emphasised that the Ministry of Education (MOE) as well as the Singapore Police Force (SPF) will be taking necessary action against anyone who causes public harm.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a male teen is assisting with investigations, with authorities investigating the case under the United Nations (Anti Terrorism Measures) Regulations 2001.

Hope no such threats will emerge again

Potentially life-threatening situations like this, while rare, are concerning, especially in a school, where students should feel safe.

We thus hope that strict action will be taken against the person who made the threat so they’ll learn their lesson.

Hopefully, no such threats will emerge in Singapore again.

