34-Year-Old Ex-Police Officer Fulfils Dream Of Entering Medical School After 3rd Exam Attempt

Young Mother Finally Achieves Dream Of Entering Medical School At Age 34

A former police officer finally fulfilled her first step towards becoming a doctor after failing her medical school application twice.

34-year-old Loh Loong Ee first wanted to become a doctor when she saw how doctors treated her ill father during her childhood.

The young mother went through several obstacles and different career choices before finally matriculating as a medical student at the Duke-NUS Medical School this year.

Loh Loong Ee pursued doctorate in Mechanical Engineering after failing to get into medical school

Ms Loh said in an interview with 8world News that she’d had her sights set on becoming a doctor since her A-levels.

However, her grades weren’t good enough to meet the requirement for medical school.

She decided instead to study Mechanical Engineering at Nanyang Technological University.

While there, Ms Loh’s excellent grades earned her a scholarship.

She then moved on to a doctorate in the same field, focusing on 3D printing technology.

She told 8world News that she chose the research focus as it would benefit the medical field.

Ms Loh clearly hadn’t forgotten about the dream she’d held since she was a child.

Decided to join Singapore Police Force after failing 2nd time

After Ms Loh received her PhD in 2017, she tried applying to medical school a second time, but once again failed.

She thus decided to pursue a “doctor-like profession” and joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

While in the SPF, she worked as a Special Victims Unit Investigation Officer and held a position at a neighbourhood police centre.

Ms Loh even made the news in 2017 when a Kazakhstan national tried to offer her a bribe of S$2,150.

The then-Inspector refused the bribe and arrested her.

She also recounted to 8world News that one of her most memorable instances was helping a three-year-old boy find his way home.

Ms Loh also convinced others in crisis to seek timely medical assistance.

However, although she enjoyed her time as a police officer, she often feels her abilities are limited.

Ms Loh felt that when faced with victims, she couldn’t save them like a doctor can.

Finally enters medical school at age 34 after resigning as police officer

So, Ms Loh decided to resign in 2021 and prepare for the medical school entrance examination to be held in 2022.

Despite her previous failures, she finally passed the exam on the third attempt.

She was accepted to the Duke-NUS Medical School in January this year, and the White Coat Ceremony took place on Friday (11 Aug), signalling the students’ first step in medical school.

She even studied while pregnant, and currently, the baby is 14 months old.

“Although I had to take care of my children and studies during this period, the support and understanding of my family allowed me to pursue my goal and realise my dreams,” she said.

Ms Loh said she hopes to work in the Emergency Department after graduation.

She wants to provide timely aid and treatment for patients.

MS News congratulates Ms Loh on her entry to medical school and hopes she will use her knowledge to save many lives.

Featured image adapted from Loh Loong Ee via 8world News and Duke-NUS Medical School on YouTube.