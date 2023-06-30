NTU Student Completes 8 Internships In 4.5 Years, Earned S$5,700 As A Computer Engineering Intern

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Student Finishes 8 Internships In Just 4.5 Years Of University

Coping with university studies can already be difficult. To juggle a few internships on the side would be even more challenging.

However, this student from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has proven that when you set your mind to something, nothing is impossible.

In a TikTok video, he shared that he managed to complete eight internships in just four and a half years of university.

@jerv.is This is how one of Amazon’s leadership principles resonates a lot with me ♬ original sound – jervis – Jervis

At one point, he even scored a perfect 5.0 GPA while juggling a full-time internship.

One of the 8 internships he joined during university was at Amazon

In the video, he started off by sharing some of his outstanding achievements.

During one of his “best semesters”, he landed a full-time internship at Amazon and managed to earn five Amazon Web Services (AWS) certificates.

Not only that, he even managed to attain a 5.0 GPA that semester. He scored all As, and even scored an A+ in one module.

Considering that he was juggling his studies with his internship at the same time, this was truly an incredible feat.

Apart from academics, he was also flourishing in other aspects of his life. He even managed to achieve new personal records in the gym.

Earned S$5,700 as an intern at Meta

Apart from Amazon, the student has also had stints with big names like Shoppee, BMW, and Meta.

In a separate video, he talked about some other companies he has managed to intern with and listed his monthly pay.

As it turns out, he earned a salary of S$5,700 per month when he was at Meta as an Enterprise Engineering intern.

He also received S$4,000 per month in allowances, and life benefits which amounted to S$670 for his whole internship period.

Encourages others to create a plan and go through with it

With all these incredible achievements, the student shared that the secret ingredient to his success was having a “bias for action”.

As the video progressed, he elaborated on how one of Amazon’s leadership principles helped him to achieve so much.

He noted that he used to lack the ability to juggle commitments due to his propensity to overthink.

He used to believe in the idea of a “perfect plan”, but soon realised that planning too much caused him to waste a lot of time. As a result, he could not get anything done.

However, with a “just do it” mentality, he simply went through with the plans that he made every morning.

Thus, with greater trust in his plans, he became a lot more productive.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more details and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Learn to trust the plans you make

While his achievements may sound out of reach for many, with enough determination and hard work, they are most definitely attainable.

Kudos to the OP for achieving so much at such a young age and for being generous with his experience and advice.

Hopefully, his story will serve as an inspiration for all university students.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.