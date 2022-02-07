FairPrice To Fix Labelling Error, Asks For Public’s Understanding

Recently, a lady shared a TikTok video that shows a packet of chicken she bought from FairPrice supermarket weighed less than the labelled amount.

In a second video, she showed another packet of chicken bought from the supermarket, apparently relabelled as 0.144kg. She peeled the label off to reveal that the initial price tag showed 0.220kg.

In an update on Monday (7 Feb), the supermarket said that the video might suggest possible dishonest practices.

They clarified that they do not condone any unethical business practices and take such allegations seriously.

FairPrice admits labelling error shouldn’t have happened

On Saturday (5 Feb), a TikToker shared a video of her weighing a packet of chicken she bought at FairPrice.

She found that the meat only weighed about 165g, although the label said it weighed 224g.

NTUC FairPrice provided an update on the case, saying they have since contacted the customer to address her concerns and investigate the cause of the alleged mislabelling.

Source

They stressed that the error should not have occurred, and their frontline staff are working hard to correct this.

NTUC FairPrice also assured that all their weighing scales are independently calibrated by authorised vendors certified by authorities.

TikToker shares differences in labels

On Sunday (6 Feb), the same TikToker shared that she went to get more chicken from FairPrice.

She found that they were now appropriately labelled, with new price tags pasted over the old ones.

Source

Upon netizens’ request, she posted a follow-up video of her peeling off the new label to reveal the original one.

While the new label reads 0.144kg, the old one read 0.220kg, making for a price difference of 82 cents.

Source

The TikToker also wrote in her caption that it was a big difference.

Refrain from circulating unverified claims

NTUC FairPrice responded to the new video today (7 Feb), saying that the occurrence might suggest possible dishonest practices.

While they appreciate feedback for improvements, they emphasised that they do not condone any unethical business practices. They take such allegations seriously.

NTUC FairPrice said they would safeguard their reputation against false allegations if necessary.

The supermarket chain then advised the public not to circulate unverified claims that may cause unnecessary public alarm.

They appealed to customers to contact them directly with any concerns. This way, they can address them speedily without any misunderstandings.

Raise problems directly to NTUC FairPrice

While customers have a right to point out such errors in labelling, the narrative can easily be misconstrued on social media.

It might be better to raise such problems directly with NTUC FairPrice so that the management can solve the matter more efficiently.

Hopefully, with FairPrice’s commitment to do better in labelling their products, customers will no longer encounter such issues in future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ninamonzolevska on TikTok and TikTok.