TikToker Finds FairPrice 296g Salmon Actually Weighs 176g

Lately, Singapore residents have been trying to deduce if the prices of proteins at supermarkets are indeed fairly priced.

In the latest case, a TikToker weighed a packet of salmon at the Ang Mo Kio FairPrice Xtra outlet on 7 Feb.

They found that although the label read 0.296kg, when placed on the scale, it weighed only 0.176kg.

FairPrice said this discrepancy is likely due to human error.

FairPrice salmon weight discrepancy causes concern

On Tuesday (8 Feb), a video of a TikToker weighing a packet of salmon at FairPrice Xtra was shared.

The clip showed the label on a pack of salmon that stated its weight as 0.296kg, which translated to a $9.15 price tag.

However, when the TikToker placed the packet on the weighing scale, it weighed only 0.176kg.

Based on calculations, there was a discrepancy of 0.12kg between the ‘actual’ weight and the weight on the label.

This prompted many netizens to express concern, as they questioned whether they should always check the weight of sealed food items at supermarkets now.

FairPrice says mislabelling likely caused by human error

In response to Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA) queries, FairPrice said based on their initial assessment of the video that this mislabelling incident was likely caused by human error.

The supermarket chain then asked that the customer who shared the video contact them to provide further information and assist in a more comprehensive investigation.

FairPrice also apologised for the public concern the mislabelling caused. They agreed that this should not have occurred.

Started from woman weighing packet of chicken

The weighing of the packet of salmon comes at the heels of another TikToker finding discrepancies in FairPrice’s labelling of a packet of chicken breast.

Following that incident, FairPrice got in contact with her and conducted an investigation.

In that incident, the supermarket chain also said that the labelling error should not have occurred and emphasised that they do not condone any unethical business practices.

They urged the public not to spread unverified claims that may cause unnecessary alarm.

But it hasn’t all been bad news for the supermarket. On 5 Feb, Shin Min Daily News visited FairPrice to check the weight of the packaged meats.

At the NEX FairPrice Xtra outlet, they found that the weight of the chicken breast was exactly as labelled.

They also reportedly found that chicken breast at Cold Storage and Sheng Siong supermarkets weighed more than the labels stated.

Hope supermarkets will ensure fair prices

It’s interesting how one TikToker’s curiosity could spark such widespread concern over product pricing at supermarkets.

But as consumers, we do have the right to ask that supermarkets be transparent and fair in their labelling.

While we can’t say for sure whether the inaccurate labels are commonplace, we certainly hope FairPrice and all other supermarkets will improve their practices to ensure products are fairly priced.

