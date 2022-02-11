FairPrice May Report Users Who Abandon Supermarket Trollies

Supermarket runs, however fun they may be, can be tiring without the help of trollies. But as convenient as these things may be, it’s our social responsibility to return them after usage so that others can enjoy them too.

While that may come as common sense for many, that appears to not be the case as some are still abandoning trollies everywhere.

To address the problem, FairPrice is looking to take stern action against shoppers who abandon supermarket trollies.

If the need arises, they may even lodge a police report against such errant users.

Past efforts to encourage supermarket trollies return ineffective

In a forum letter published in The Straits Times (ST), FairPrice Group CEO Mr Seah Kian Peng shared that they will take stern action and lodge police reports against users who fail to return their shopping trollies.

Explaining the reason for this decision, Mr Seah said that past efforts to encourage responsible trolley use were “not as effective as we would like them to be”.

These campaigns included:

Registering users for trolley use

Automatic locking of trolley wheels beyond permissible boundaries

Public awareness campaigns

In-store broadcast reminders and signage

Not returning the trollies has caused additional work for staff and inconvenienced shoppers, especially during peak supermarket hours.

Hope drastic measure improve situation

Although the possibility of police reports now looms over the head of shoppers, Mr Seah assured that the move is aimed at a small subsection of people.

He stands by the belief that most shoppers are responsible trolley users.

With this announcement as well, he hopes that the public will encourage one another to be more civic-minded.

Be responsible & considerate

To have a supermarket go to the extent of legal measures for such a small matter suggests that this problem may be bigger than it seems.

Not only are irresponsible shoppers inconveniencing others, but they are also making work hard for supermarket staff.

Hopefully, this measure will finally discourage them from abandoning supermarket trollies.

