M’sian Makes Over S$29K In 5 Months Selling Fashion Products On TikTok, Started With S$116 Capital

Malaysian Earns Over S$29K By Selling Fashion Products Online

While most of us would love to make a quick buck, it’s difficult to know where to begin.

If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur unsure of how to kickstart your business, you might want to look to this Malaysian man for inspiration.

By just selling fashion products on a capital of RM400 (S$116), he was able to make over RM100,000 (S$29,048).

Malaysian shares tips on how to sell fashion products online

Bryan Low aka @bryanlowwww on TikTok posted a video sharing the steps he took to ensure the success of his business.

Low kickstarted his process by going on TikTok Creative Center and Facebook Ad Library for marketing inspiration.

He would also research related keywords to learn more about his competitors.

The selection of a product depended on a set of criteria such as if it had mass appeal, had a high perceived value, a high margin, or was scalable.

Once he had made his selection, he would visit Alibaba or 1688 to source for similar products.

After successfully sourcing the item, Low would create a marketing campaign for it and choose its target audience.

Shares tools for branding and creating e-commerce website

To help him with the company’s brand name and logo, Low used ChatGPT and Canva respectively.

He then created an online store on the e-commerce platform, Shopify.

Low subsequently ran three advertisements on Facebook and TikTok, all of which were in video format.

After choosing the best-performing advertisement to streamline his sales, he used EasyParcel to deliver the orders.

Starting out with a capital of RM400 (S$116), he was able to make RM111,668.30 (S$32,437) in five months.

By the time June 2021 had rolled around, he had earned RM42,370 (S$12,307) in gross profit with an expenditure of RM30,752 (S$8,932) on Facebook ads, he shared in a YouTube video.

Low estimated his profit margin to be at around 38%.

Did not expect rapid growth of business with fashion products

Speaking to SAYS, Low shared that he enjoys being an entrepreneur and learning from businessmen such as Russell Brunson and Mark Manson.

However, he decided against a corporate job after graduation to still be able to “hit the gym at 2pm.”

His venture into earning RM100,000 (S$29,048) via e-commerce was also a case study for his agency, InFlare Marketing.

It was to prove to his followers that it was possible to create a successful business with a small capital. All it would need to grow was the right amount of scaling, he added.

Low said he did everything, such as shooting product photos in his backyard, recording videos, and creating advertisements as well as handling all aspects of the business on his own.

“What I didn’t expect is to turn the initial RM 400 (S$116) into RM 111,000 (S$32,243) so quickly in only five months,” he noted.

Eventually, Low chose to break his process down into simple steps to allow it to be easy to follow, even for beginners.

Agency helps entrepreneurs with growing their businesses

InFlare Marketing started out by providing services to create sale funnels and run ads for clients.

However, it is now a growth partner with a specialisation in consultation and strategy planning.

“A lot of companies have really great products and services, but the problem is, they’re not marketing and selling it well,” he said.

Low added that currently, he aims to assist 1,000 entrepreneurs making RM300,000 (S$87,144) to RM1 million (S$290,480) on a yearly basis to double it within a year.

