Ferrari Team Mechanic Stretches & Low-Key Flexes Muscles At F1 Paddock, Gets Fans Drooling

Ferrari Team Mechanic Goes Viral On TikTok After Flexing Muscles At Paddock

We’re now well into the F1 Grand Prix weekend in Singapore, and plenty has happened to keep things exciting.

With a monitor lizard fancying a turn on the F1 track and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll crashing, this year’s race might be one to remember.

It certainly is so for Ferrari fans on TikTok, with a mechanic from the team going viral for his toned build.

Ferrari team mechanic goes viral for toned physique

A netizen posted the TikTok video on 16 Sep, which has since gotten over 786,000 views.

The video starts by showing a group of mechanics with the Ferrari team stretching at their paddock while using a red exercise band.

The OP then zooms in on one of them, whose back and arm muscles flex visibly as he makes full use of the band.

“Oh, wow,” a voice in the background exclaims. “You didn’t even know forearms existed.”

It’s pretty clear why they were so enthralled. The mechanic flexes even further when he raises the band over his head, bringing it down and in front of him again.

At one point, the band snaps in two — a testament to the mechanic’s strength.

He moves through a few more exercises, stretching his muscles fully before the video ends.

Netizens drool over mechanic for physique

Needless to say, the video is now viral, with many similarly bowled over by the mechanic’s muscled physique.

One user went so far as to thank the Ferrari team for their service.

Others profusely thanked the OP for sharing the footage, apparently considering their day made after watching it.

Another acknowledged the hilarity of the background commentary, the emotion in their voice certainly relatable.

The more popular comments on the video were those by netizens asking if the mechanic was the famous “trolley jack guy”.

He’s otherwise known as Alessandro Fusaro, the chief mechanic for one of Ferrari’s drivers, Charles Leclerc.

In a video earlier this year, his smoulder and muscular build gained the attention of TikTok.

Still, Ferrari fans watching this weekend would probably be pleased to know that they have more than their fair share of eye candy to feast their gazes upon — besides Leclerc, of course.

