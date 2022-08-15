Fire Breaks Out At Golden Mile Complex Mookata Eatery, Likely Caused By Diner Who Misused Stove

Fire Breaks Out At Golden Mile Complex Mookata Restaurant On 14 Aug Afternoon

On Sunday (14 Aug), a man shared a video on TikTok of a fire that broke out at a Mookata restaurant in Golden Mile Complex.

In the video, staff and several passers-by tried to put out the fire but to no avail.

According to 8World News, the fire was likely caused by a diner who didn’t know how to use the stove correctly.

Fire breaks out at Golden Mile Complex

In the TikTok video, the fire was raging from a stove outside New Udon Mookata Thai Food restaurant.

Diners quickly moved away from the table, while others stood nearby and watched on. Seconds in, a worker tried to smother the flames with a cloth. However, the fire showed no signs of slowing.

As this was happening, diners nearest to the area tried to use a fire extinguisher, but their attempts to put out the blaze were also unsuccessful.

To date, the video has garnered over 277,700 views on TikTok.

Restaurant staff says fire caused by customer who didn’t know how to use their stoves

8World News reported that the incident happened on Sunday (14 Aug) afternoon.

Restaurant staff told a reporter that the fire happened because a diner was unfamiliar with how the stove worked. She also did not ask anyone for help.

Responding to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they did not receive a report on the incident.

Featured image adapted from @gavinkwok77 on TikTok.