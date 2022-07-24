Viral Johor Firearms Images Are Of Routine Inspection, Police Warn Against Spreading Fake News

Viral Post Of Suspected Illegal Firearms At Johor Revealed As Routine Check

In the modern age, social media has the power to make anything viral within mere seconds. While it can be useful for important topics requiring attention, such platforms can conversely also create unnecessary alarm.

Recently, a post of police officials inspecting illegal firearms at Johor went viral on social media.

The caption had insinuated that someone had brought military equipment and firearms into Singapore.

However, authorities later clarified the situation and stated that the inspection was in fact, a routine check. They have thus urged the public not to spread such posts around on social media.

Post of firearms at Johor goes viral

On Saturday (23 Jul), a netizen posted a few pictures of police officers inspecting firearms at the Johor Bahru (JB) checkpoint.

The same images were also circulating around WhatsApp, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

The inspections were being carried out at the lane for lorries to pass through the checkpoint.

The pictures displayed at least ten crates of weaponry, containing high-grade rifles, bullets and other such equipment.

In the caption, the netizen implied that someone had attempted to bring the firearms from Malaysia into Singapore, and was subsequently caught.

Despite the lack of sources, the post went viral, with more than 2,000 shares at the time of writing.

Police confirm inspection was for routine check

Addressing the post, Johor police said on Saturday (23 Jul) that the inspection was for a routine check, according to a report by The Star.

Police chief commissioner Kamarul Zaman Mamat said officials inspected a trailer and a four-wheel vehicle at the exit lane of the checkpoint between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday (22 Jul).

“The inspection was a routine check for every weapon, ammunition and related equipment as per the interim license approval letter issued by the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

He added that after a joint military exercise with the Malaysian Armed Forces, the firearms were inspected for clearance to enter Singapore.

Mr Kamarul Zaman has also stated that police officials would be taking action against those who intentionally spread false information.

“We also urge the public not to easily fall for anything that goes viral on social media and check its accuracy first,” he said.

Refrain from easily believing false information

It can be tempting to give in to the public tide of easily buying into alarming news on social media.

However, we should be more discerning of the posts we come across on these platforms. Doing so avoids inciting unnecessary alarm and fear amongst our peers.

Hopefully, this incident will remind all netizens to exercise discretion when perusing social media.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.