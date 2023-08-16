AirAsia Flight Attendant On S’pore-Bound Flight Serenades Passengers Alongside Michael Bolton & David Foster

AirAsia Flight Attendant Serenades Passengers Alongside Michael Bolton & David Foster

Most flight attendants are usually known for providing impeccable service and making our journeys enjoyable.

However, one flight attendant recently took service to a whole new level when he serenaded passengers with a Michael Bolton ballad.

More amazingly, he did it in front of Michael Bolton himself, who was onboard with legendary composer David Foster and fellow music superstars Katharine McPhee and Peabo Bryson.

His soulful rendition earned applause from everyone onboard, including the artistes who were travelling to Singapore for a sold-out show.

AirAsia flight attendant serenaded passengers with ‘How Am I Supposed To Live Without You’

The performance came from Malaysian singer-turned-flight attendant Ariel Fesol, who shared a video on TikTok last Tuesday (8 Aug).

Using an interphone onboard, Fesol delivered a heartfelt take on Bolton’s hit song ‘How Am Am I Supposed To Live Without You’.

Towards the end of the performance, Foster appeared to exchange looks of awe and approval with Bolton and his companion.

As Fesol sang the last note, the artistes and the rest of the passengers burst into applause and cheers.

In his caption, Fesol called it a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience and thanked Allah for His blessings.

In a separate video shared by fellow cabin crew Victor Wong, it was revealed that Fesol had dedicated the song to Bolton himself as his mother is a huge fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Wong (@vctrwong)

Wong also heaped praise on Foster, calling him ‘so nice and friendly’.

Passengers treated to mini concert onboard from Michael Bolton, Peabo Bryson & more

As it turns out, Fesol was actually the final ‘act’ of an in-flight mini concert which included brief performances from Bolton himself, Peabo Bryson, Loren Allred, and Katharine McPhee.

In Wong’s video, Foster kicked things off by introducing himself.

He then gave the floor to Malaysian pop diva Siti Nurhaliza. The veteran showed off her silky vocals with her renowned song ‘Aku Cinta Padamu (I Love You)’.

Foster then continued passing the interphone to various singers, including his wife McPhee, Bolton, Bryson, and Allred.

Notable highlights included Bolton’s ‘When A Man Loves A Woman’, Bryson’s ‘A Whole New World’, and Allred’s ‘Never Enough’.

Fellow passengers also whipped out their phones to record the free concert unfolding in front of them.

Afterwards, Foster thanked AirAsia for “all that (they) do”, as well as the passengers for their support.

He then announced that he would be going all the way to the end of the aisle to greet everyone.

Foster and fellow artistes were en route to Singapore for one-night concert

The flight that they were on was heading to Singapore, where they held a one-night concert last Tuesday (8 Aug).

Their stop in Singapore was part of Foster’s David Foster and Friends Asia tour. Besides that, they have staged shows in Malaysia, Thailand, and most recently, Indonesia.

They usually feature Foster accompanying his artistes on the piano, who perform smash songs like the ones mentioned above.

Throughout his decades-long career, Foster has penned numerous hits for Air Supply, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, and many more.

His talent has earned him many accolades, including 16 Grammy awards, an Emmy award, and a Golden Globe award.

A mid-air concert that has left passengers on cloud nine

It is not every day that one can disembark from a plane saying they just watched a live concert by a crew of music icons.

Suffice it to say, all the lucky passengers onboard were on cloud nine.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.