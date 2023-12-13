S’pore-Based Fntastic Studio Closes After Underwhelming Launch Of ‘The Day Before’ MMO Game

Singapore-Based Fntastic Studio Shutters After Disappointing Launch Of ‘The Day Before’

Fntastic, a game studio based in Singapore, has shuttered just days after the disastrous launch of their highly anticipated massive multiplayer online (MMO) game.

The post-apocalyptic game titled ‘The Day Before’ failed to deliver on gameplay promised in their trailers. Players were also unsatisfied with countless bugs and glitches in the game.

On Tuesday (12 Dec), Fntastic announced that it will be closing down due to financial issues. The company also said that it is working to refund customers for the game.

Singapore-based studio Fntastic fails to deliver on 2021 trailer

The story of ‘The Day Before’ started back in 2021 when the game dropped a trailer previewing the post-apocalyptic world of New York City.

Gamers were immediately impressed by the trailer and the game soon found its way to Steam’s top-wishlisted games list.

The game faced several delays over the next two years, but eventually launched for early access last Thursday (7 Dec).

However, gamers were extremely disappointed by the game that they had waited two years for.

According to PC Gamer, the game was nothing like what was promised in the trailer — an open-world survival MMO.

To make matters worse, players also reported experiencing bugs, crashes and server issues.

Studio closes just 5 days after game’s launch

Two days after the release, Fntastic announced that they will be dropping a “huge update” which will fix server and AI issues.

Even though the update was meant to patch up bugs in the game, it clearly wasn’t enough to fix the issues happening inside Fntastic.

On Tuesday (12 Dec), just five days after the early access launch of the game, Fntastic announced that it will be closing down.

The gaming studio cited financial issues for the closure and said all its proceeds are being used to pay off debts.

Describing ‘The Day Before’ as their “first huge game”, the studio said they had poured their “blood, sweat, and tears” into the game.

The company apologised for falling short of gamers’ expectations and admitted that they miscalculated their capabilities.

On the same day, Fntastic said they and Mytona — the game’s publisher — are working to allow players to receive refunds for the game, regardless of how long they’ve played.

Amid the disastrous launch of their game, Fntastic somehow found itself embroiled in more drama over their response to a Twitter user.

According to Channel NewsAsia, ‘The Day Before’ has taken down several of their social media accounts, including YouTube and LinkedIn. The company was reportedly formed in Russia and had its headquarters here in Singapore.

At the time of this article, the game has a rating of just 2.0 out of 10 on Steam. It is also on the platform’s list of 10 worst-reviewed games.

Also read: Unity Software Closes 14 Global Branches Including S’pore Office, Will Lay Off 265 Employees

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @NikTekOfficial on X.