Foetus Found At Pasir Ris Park On 24 Dec, Police Investigations Ongoing

10-Year-Old Boy Discovers Foetus At Pasir Ris Park, Investigation Ongoing

A police investigation into the discovery of a foetus at a barbecue pit near Pasir Ris Park is now ongoing.

The grotesque find was made by a 10-year-old boy, who had stumbled upon it while out on a camping trip with his family.

His mother called the police, and they cordoned off the area before launching an investigation.

Foetus discovered at Pasir Ris Park

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the incident occurred on Saturday (24 Dec) at Pasir Ris Park. The boy had discovered the foetus under a concrete slab near barbecue pit 21.

In a panic, he informed his mother of the find, who alerted the police immediately after confirming that it was a foetus.

After that, the family moved to another camp site further away from the beach and closer to the barbecue pits.

The family declined to be interviewed by Lianhe Zaobao.

A witness stated that about 20 police officers arrived in seven to eight cars and proceeded to cordon off the area.

Police reportedly questioned everyone camping out nearby, searching the beach until about 4am on 25 Dec.

The witness shared that police asked if he saw any suspicious individuals and what time they arrived at the park.

Another visitor who spoke to Lianhe Zaobao said there were more people at the beach than usual during the long weekend.

He also mentioned he didn’t spot anything out of the ordinary.

Police investigation ongoing

The police confirmed with Lianhe Zaobao that they received a report about the foetus at 10.13pm on 24 Dec. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The age of the foetus is not known, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

It is illegal to conceal a child’s birth by secretly burying or disposing of their dead body.

This regulation applies regardless of whether the child dies before, after or during its birth. If found guilty, offenders will face up to 2 years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.