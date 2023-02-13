Foodpanda Rider Allegedly Spills Milk Tea During Delivery, Customer Offered S$3.20 As Compensation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Foodpanda Rider Delivers Customer Milk Tea With Most Of It Spilt

Mishaps can often occur during food deliveries, inconveniencing customers.

Occasionally, the compensation offered when these incidents happen can fall short of expectations as well.

This was recently the case when a woman in Singapore ordered a meal from Subway via foodpanda.

However, the food arrived with most of the beverage having spilt out of its container.

After contacting foodpanda, she only received a S$0.20 refund and a S$3 voucher as compensation.

Foodpanda rider delivers spilt milk tea

Speaking to MS News, the customer, Yvonne Lim, shared that she received the delivery on 9 Feb at around 6.56pm.

She had ordered a meal from Subway, which included a cup of milk tea, via the foodpanda app.

Unfortunately, the tea had apparently spilt during the rider’s journey, resulting in a large amount of liquid filling up the plastic bag.

Around three-quarters of the drink had spilt, Ms Lim lamented in the caption of her Facebook post.

Offered S$3.20 as compensation

Ms Lim contacted foodpanda for a refund at 7.07pm and was offered just S$0.20 as a refund.

In addition, they said they will issue her with a S$3 compensation voucher, which they would credit to her ‘Vouchers’ e-wallet.

The voucher is valid from 9 Feb to 9 Mar, and is available for use for only one order with a minimum order value of S$1.

Eventually accepts offered compensation

Unhappy with the offer, Ms Lim questioned foodpanda further, to which they answered that the compensation was system-generated and was the best they could offer.

After a delayed reply, they ended the communication and Ms Lim received the same offer from another foodpanda customer service agent, which she eventually accepted.

In the comments, she pointed out that she would only be able to use the voucher on new orders from foodpanda.

Ms Lim also stated that to receive the milk tea and a pack of chips, she had paid an additional S$4.10 for the meal.

As such, she would have preferred a refund for her drink instead of a voucher.

Ultimately, Ms Lim had raised the issue via foodpanda not for financial compensation, but rather to question the level of customer service she had received.

“It’s unfair to the consumer,” she pointed out.

Foodpanda has reached out to customer

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson from foodpanda said they are aware of the incident.

They have since reached out to the customer to resolve the issue.

“We will also continue to work closely with our restaurant and delivery partners to ensure orders are packed well and our customers have a consistently pleasant experience,” the spokesperson added.

