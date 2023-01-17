Foodpanda Rider Tells Customer To Collect Food At Void Deck, Says He’s Handling 5 Orders

Foodpanda Rider Juggling Multiple Orders Asks Customer To Collect Order At Void Deck

With food delivery services, many can enjoy their favourite dishes from the comfort of their homes.

One customer, however, received an unusual request from his assigned rider, allegedly asking him to collect his food at the void deck. This came after the customer had waited over an hour for his order.

The rider also said that the long waiting time was a result of him handling five other orders.

Foodpanda rider tells customer to collect order at void deck

On Monday (16 Jan), the OP took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share his conversation with his foodpanda delivery rider.

According to the OP, he placed his order at about 6pm on Sunday (15 Jan), and was informed that the estimated delivery time was between 30 and 40 minutes. The receipt apparently also reflected the collection to be 6.53pm.

The rider apparently picked up the order from Compass One in Sengkang. However, the GPS tracker in the app showed that the rider subsequently went to another location instead of heading directly to the customer’s address.

The app also showed that the estimated delivery time would be in about three minutes.

However, even after 30 minutes, the GPS tracker showed that he was still at the same location.

Thus, OP decided to drop a message to the rider at 7.57pm, asking if they had collected the food.

The latter then claimed that he had stacked orders and told the OP to wait.

At this point, the OP clicked on the app’s ‘help link’ to be directed to an agent. Unfortunately, even after speaking to five agents, it was apparently of not much use.

He texted the rider again, who told him that he was taking orders from two apps, presumably referring to foodpanada and another food delivery app.

Having been monitoring the rider’s location since 7.15pm, the OP was confident that he had already collected the order. However, the GPS tracker revealed that he was at several different locations, suggesting that he was collecting other orders.

At 8.18pm, the rider finally texted the OP, informing him that he left the order at the void deck, and told him to retrieve it by himself.

Stacking orders is common among food delivery riders

In the comments, some netizens remarked that stacking orders was a common practice among food delivery riders.

This netizen shared that they encountered a similar experience, adding that the rider did not deliver their order at all.

Another shared that he had experienced similar incidents where the orders were marked as ‘delivered’, but left at the void deck.

Speaking to MS News, a foodpanda spokesperson said that they are aware of the incident and have issued a warning to the rider for not complying with “standard delivery protocols”.

However, as delivery riders are freelancers, they are allowed to deliver for more than one platform if they wish to.

Even so, foodpanda advises against delivering for multiple platforms at the same time. This ensures that orders are delivered on time, they added.

They have also reached out to the customer to resolve the issue.

Featured image adapted from Facebook & Facebook.