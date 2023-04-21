Foodpanda & TADA Partnership Lets Users Enjoy Perks Like Free Deliveries & 25% Off Rides

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Consumers Enjoy Perks Following Foodpanda & Tada Partnership

For most of us busy folk, food delivery and ride-hailing apps have come to our rescue many times — but it doesn’t always come cheap.

However, thanks to a recent partnership between foodpanda and TADA, users of the apps can look forward to better deals.

With this partnership, TADA users in Singapore have the choice to sign up for a free pandapro subscription.

Meanwhile, pandapro subscribers can get discounted rides on TADA.

foodpanda & TADA users in Singapore enjoy more benefits

On Thursday (20 Apr), foodpanda and TADA announced their new strategic partnership in Asia.

This is good news for users of both apps as the partnership promises more savings and extra perks for its consumers.

According to a press release, up to 30,000 TADA users in Singapore are now eligible for a free pandapro subscription.

Pandapro subscribers can look forward to exclusive perks such as free delivery, dine-in deals, and pick-up offers, among others.

Up to 30,000 pandapro subscribers will also automatically get 25% discount vouchers in their TADA accounts.

Although the vouchers are capped at S$4, a little bit of savings will still go a long way.

Corporate bundles available for catering & transport needs

Additionally, corporate customers can now enjoy combined food delivery and transport bundles.

Foodpanda for Business, which has employee packages and catering services, will also include TADA Corporate.

With TADA’s corporate solution, companies can have an easier time planning and organising for those work trips while enjoying greater cost savings.

New partnership serves consumer needs

As it stands, consumers in Singapore are the first in the region — apart from Cambodia — to enjoy such benefits.

Lawrence Wen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of foodpanda, said that the brand always puts its customers first.

Hence, the partnership with TADA is a way to provide consumers with what they want.

“Now that on-demand deliveries and ride-hailing have become a big part of our daily routines, it makes sense for us to partner with TADA to offer even more customer benefits to make such services more accessible and affordable,” he said.

Similarly, TADA looks forward to “expanding the benefits that customers enjoy” over time.

If you’re a foodpanda and TADA user, good for you as these perks await the next time you use the app.

Kudos to the platforms for giving the people what they want.

After all, who doesn’t like to save a bit of money?

Featured image courtesy of foodpanda and TADA.