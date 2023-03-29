Foodpanda Launches Pick-Up Feature At Telok Ayer Pandamart, Collect Groceries In 15 Minutes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New Pick-Up Feature At Foodpanda’s Pandamart In Telok Ayer

Packed schedules and busy work days usually make shopping for groceries a hassle. Putting up with a long waiting time at your local mart can also feel unpleasant when you’re fatigued.

For those working in the Central Business District (CBD) who face this issue all too often, you need not fret any longer — foodpanda‘s latest endeavour may help make grocery shopping a little easier.

The company has launched a new pandamart outlet at Telok Ayer, complete with a pick-up feature for customers.

All buyers would have to do is order via the foodpanda app, and their groceries would be ready for pick-up within at least 15 minutes at the store.

On Wednesday (29 Mar), foodpanda launched their all-new pick-up feature at their latest store in Telok Ayer.

The service allows customers to skip the queue and order groceries directly from the foodpanda app. Their items will take at least 15 minutes to be ready for collection at the pandamart itself.

According to foodpanda director of quick-commerce Singapore Kevin Zagolin, pandamart is the fastest grocery service in the country. It is also the first outlet in Asia to offer the feature.

Speaking at the opening, CEO Lawrence Wen described the outlet as their flagship store.

“What we offer here is vastly different than some of the others in the heartland areas of Singapore,” he explained.

We have a pick-up service now… the team itself has done a wonderful job.

Log onto app to use pick-up feature

Available from 7am to 10pm daily, the pick-up feature is relatively simple to use.

All customers would have to do is open their foodpanda app and tweak the delivery option to pick-up on the pandamart page.

After selecting a time slot, they can move on to choosing the groceries.

The order will be ready at the outlet at the scheduled time, typically at least 15 minutes after the customer has made their purchase.

Buyers can thus enjoy more flexibility in choosing when to make their collection.

In addition, they can select what they’d like to order at their own pace without worrying about a queue, delivery fees or a minimum order value.

The products available at the store will heavily depend on data from past purchases and trend insights. Such technology will ensure that the pandamart can meet customers’ demands in the vicinity.

Aside from that, foodpanda remains committed to its sustainable, environmentally-friendly operations.

All orders will come packed in eco-friendly bags made of 75% recycled and biodegradable materials.

Stocked with organic fruits & gourmet meats

Besides their pick-up feature, the Telok Ayer store also has an eyewatering variety of products for customers to enjoy.

Over 5,000 products, including an exclusive range of organic fruits and vegetables, are available.

Hand-picked to ensure they are in pristine condition, the health-conscious among us can opt for these products.

Furthermore, the store has also launched a range of gourmet meats, such as premium cuts of beef and tomahawk steaks.

Only available at this outlet, customers needing a luxurious meal after work can select these products off the menu.

Here’s how to get there.

pandamart pick-up store

Address: 101 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068574

Time: 7am -10pm

Website: foodpanda

Featured image by MS News.