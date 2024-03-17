Free coffee available at Paya Lebar, Marsiling & Dhoby Ghaut MRT Stations on 20 March

1,000 free cups of Kith coffee available at 3 MRT stations on 20 March

From 9am on Wednesday (20 March), commuters can redeem a free Kith coffee from three MRT stations in Singapore.

This is a joint effort between Stellar Lifestyle, a business arm of rail operator SMRT, and co-working space Staytion, who will be providing the free caffeine fix at Paya Lebar, Marsiling, and Dhoby Ghaut.

This one-day giveaway is to commemorate International Day of Happiness and is limited to one redemption per person.

Free Kith coffee at Paya Lebar, Marsiling & Dhoby Ghaut MRT Stations

On 20 March, 1,000 cups of Kith coffee will be available for redemption at the following three Staytion locations:

Paya Lebar MRT Station, #B1-03

Marsiling MRT Station, #02-01

Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station, #B1-20

To redeem their cup of joe, all commuters must do is follow Stellar Lifestyle on any of its social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, before making their way down to their nearest Staytion branches.

The giveaway will take place on one day only, from 9am till stocks run out.

Each person can only redeem one cup of free coffee during this event.

Giveaway to celebrate International Day of Happiness

The International Day of Happiness is an annual global event by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

It has been taking place on 20 March yearly since its introduction in 2012 and aims to put a spotlight on the importance of happiness in people’s lives.

On top of that, it calls for “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples”.

According to the UN website, this event encourages governments and international organisations to invest in conditions that support happiness by upholding human rights and incorporating well-being and environmental dimensions into their policy frameworks.

